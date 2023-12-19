Skyrim players have the power to customise their game, using a range of cheat and console commands. Below, we’ve rounded up the complete list.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim was first released in 2011 as the sequel to 2006’s Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion. Thanks to a ten-year anniversary re-release in 2021 that featured new quests and updates, Skyrim remains an essential and beloved RPG.

Players are tasked with defeating Alduin The World-Eater, a dragon who is prophesied to destroy the world, and need to traverse the land of Tamriel completing quests and boosting their skill to avoid armageddon. Thanks to Skyrim’s use of open-world though, the Dragonborn can put a pause on heroics to focus on more relaxing activities like fishing at any time.

Earlier this year, Bethesda confirmed that a sequel to Skyrim was in active development but thanks to the scope of Starfield, it won’t be the studio’s priority for a while, meaning there’s still plenty of time to explore every corner of Skyrim.

What are Skyrim cheat and console commands?

The easiest way to get the most out of Skyrim is a range of built-in cheat and console commands. These are only available to PC players and offer everything from the invincible god mode, to gently changing the weather.

PC players can access the developer console by hitting the ~ key ingame, before typing in the desired command code. Pressing ~ will then close the window, with players able to get right back to saving Tamriel.

Codes can be stacked, they aren’t case sensitive and typically, the effects of each one can be turned off by typing it in a second time.

Every Skyrim cheat and console command

Toggle commands

Rm – toggle run mode

Tai – toggle artificial intelligence

Tc – allows players to control an NPC

Tcai – toggle combat artificial intelligence

Tcl – walk through walls or fly

Tdetect – toggle AI detection

Teofis – makes the game look more colourful

Tfc – toggles freefly camera

Tfof – reveals all unexplored areas on local map

Tg – toggles grass

Tgm – enables god mode, which features infinite health, magicka and stamina

Tim – enables immortal mode

Tll – toggles LOD, improving graphic performance

Tm – toggles menus

Tmm – enables map maker

Tmove – toggles player’s ability to move

Ts – changes fog

Tscr – toggles script processing

Tt – toggles trees

Tws – changes water display

Twf – changes framework border

fw – change the weather instantly

sw – gradually change the weather

Quest commands

Caqs – complete all stages of every quest

Completequest – complete a specific quest

Getstage – get the current quest stage for quest

Movetoqt – move to quest target

Resetquest – reset quest

Saq – start every quest

Showquesttargets – reveals all current quest IDs

Player commands

Player.additem <#> – adds item to inventory

Player.addperk – adds perk

Player.addspell – adds specific spell, disease, or power.

Player.advlevel – level up

AdvSkill <#> – gives skill usage points to specific skill

Animcam – changes camera controls

player.drop <#> – drop item

Enableplayercontrols – control player during cut scenes

Player.forceav dragonsouls # – sets the number of Dragon Souls the Dragonborn has.

Fov <#> – adjust field of view

IncPCS – increase skill points by one point

Player.unlockword – unlocks various shout codes

Player.setlevel <#> – sets current level

Player.showinventory – lists all items in inventory and their codes

Player.resethealth – immediately refills your health

Psb – learn every magic spell

Other commands

Unlock – unlocks chest or door

Kill – kill the targeted NPC

Killall – kills all non-essential NPCs in the area

Resurrect – bring a dead targeted NPC back to life

Since some of these Skrim commands are particularly buggy, players are advised to create a back-up save file before they start experimenting. Also, achievements will be disabled as soon as you start entering these command codes, meaning players are unable to cheat their way to certain achievements.