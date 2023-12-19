Skyrim players have the power to customise their game, using a range of cheat and console commands. Below, we’ve rounded up the complete list.
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim was first released in 2011 as the sequel to 2006’s Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion. Thanks to a ten-year anniversary re-release in 2021 that featured new quests and updates, Skyrim remains an essential and beloved RPG.
Players are tasked with defeating Alduin The World-Eater, a dragon who is prophesied to destroy the world, and need to traverse the land of Tamriel completing quests and boosting their skill to avoid armageddon. Thanks to Skyrim’s use of open-world though, the Dragonborn can put a pause on heroics to focus on more relaxing activities like fishing at any time.
Earlier this year, Bethesda confirmed that a sequel to Skyrim was in active development but thanks to the scope of Starfield, it won’t be the studio’s priority for a while, meaning there’s still plenty of time to explore every corner of Skyrim.
What are Skyrim cheat and console commands?
The easiest way to get the most out of Skyrim is a range of built-in cheat and console commands. These are only available to PC players and offer everything from the invincible god mode, to gently changing the weather.
PC players can access the developer console by hitting the ~ key ingame, before typing in the desired command code. Pressing ~ will then close the window, with players able to get right back to saving Tamriel.
Codes can be stacked, they aren’t case sensitive and typically, the effects of each one can be turned off by typing it in a second time.
Every Skyrim cheat and console command
Toggle commands
Rm – toggle run mode
Tai – toggle artificial intelligence
Tc – allows players to control an NPC
Tcai – toggle combat artificial intelligence
Tcl – walk through walls or fly
Tdetect – toggle AI detection
Teofis – makes the game look more colourful
Tfc – toggles freefly camera
Tfof – reveals all unexplored areas on local map
Tg – toggles grass
Tgm – enables god mode, which features infinite health, magicka and stamina
Tim – enables immortal mode
Tll – toggles LOD, improving graphic performance
Tm – toggles menus
Tmm – enables map maker
Tmove – toggles player’s ability to move
Ts – changes fog
Tscr – toggles script processing
Tt – toggles trees
Tws – changes water display
Twf – changes framework border
fw – change the weather instantly
sw – gradually change the weather
Quest commands
Caqs – complete all stages of every quest
Completequest – complete a specific quest
Getstage – get the current quest stage for quest
Movetoqt – move to quest target
Resetquest – reset quest
Saq – start every quest
Showquesttargets – reveals all current quest IDs
Player commands
Player.additem <#> – adds item to inventory
Player.addperk – adds perk
Player.addspell – adds specific spell, disease, or power.
Player.advlevel – level up
AdvSkill <#> – gives skill usage points to specific skill
Animcam – changes camera controls
player.drop <#> – drop item
Enableplayercontrols – control player during cut scenes
Player.forceav dragonsouls # – sets the number of Dragon Souls the Dragonborn has.
Fov <#> – adjust field of view
IncPCS – increase skill points by one point
Player.unlockword – unlocks various shout codes
Player.setlevel <#> – sets current level
Player.showinventory – lists all items in inventory and their codes
Player.resethealth – immediately refills your health
Psb – learn every magic spell
Other commands
Unlock – unlocks chest or door
Kill – kill the targeted NPC
Killall – kills all non-essential NPCs in the area
Resurrect – bring a dead targeted NPC back to life
Since some of these Skrim commands are particularly buggy, players are advised to create a back-up save file before they start experimenting. Also, achievements will be disabled as soon as you start entering these command codes, meaning players are unable to cheat their way to certain achievements.