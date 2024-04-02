Everything we know about ‘Borderlands 4’ so far

Gearbox Software has just been handed over to Take-Two Interactive (2K) in the latest studio selloff from Embracer Group after their deal fell through last year. And, as a part of that announcement, the studio confirmed that Borderlands 4, or the “next installment” according to them.

But, what exactly do we know about the game so far and what new features and enhancements could we see now that Gearbox‘s franchise is 15 years old. This article serves as a roundup of everything we have heard about the game, including statements from Gearbox themselves and rumours.

Borderlands 4: everything We Know

We know that Borderlands 4 is in development, thanks to a statement from 2K management sent in a press release upon acquiring Gearbox that said “We have loved partnering with Gearbox on every iteration of the Borderlands franchise and are excited to be in active development on the next installment in the series.”

However, beyond that nothing has been revealed in terms of gameplay, a potential release time, or which characters might be returning for the sequel. This confirmation came after an initial tease by Randy Pitchford from Gearbox in an interview with IGN and the game was name dropped on a LinkedIn profile, alongside a sequel to 2022’s Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands – a spinoff of the series.

It has now been two years since Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands was released and given the extended development cycles of games currently, we wouldn’t expect to see Borderlands 4 anytime soon. Given how relatively similar the core gameplay was between Borderlands 3 and Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, we could expect to see Borderlands 4 in 2025 if it is a similar scoped sequel to these games.

However, it is possible that Gearbox are being more ambitious with this entry in the series and changing up the series with new gameplay features and more. If that is the case, development could well take a while longer and the game might not even come out until 2026.

But, that’s speculation on our part for now and we will just have to wait and see what Gearbox say in the coming year, especially around the launch of the Borderlands movie, where they could very well announce the next game.

Borderlands 4 will hopefully be a big evolution for the series as it has been five years since Borderlands 3 released, and technology and game design has come a long way in that time. So, we should finally get to see what Gearbox can do with the current consoles. If you have a PS5 or Xbox Series X|S you can read about the next-gen upgrades to Borderlands 3 which launch back in 2020 if you are thinking about hopping back into the last game.