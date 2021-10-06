‘Far Cry 6’: five things I wish I knew from the start

With the launch of Far Cry 6, Ubisoft has thrown fans back into the deep end of the franchise, a notorious blend of sandbox-fuelled mayhem. While anyone who’s played through a Far Cry game before will recognise the cycle of outpost-capturing and villainous monologues, Far Cry 6 still has some tricks up its sleeve. Once you’re set loose from a harrowing introduction, you’ll have to adapt to a guerrilla lifestyle to free Yara from the iron grip of Giancarlo Esposito’s terrifying Antón Castillo.

With that in mind, it’s worth checking in to make sure you’re prepared to fight. The game doesn’t quite stress the importance of certain features – here’s five things I wish I knew before playing Far Cry 6.

Invest in a better silencer

Painful (and loud) experiences in my early Far Cry 6 days have taught me that you shouldn’t go cheap on a silencer. On the island of Yara, not all silencers are made equal – they all run a chance of overheating, causing them to fail spectacularly at muffling your shot. While you’ll be tasked with creating your own Resolver Suppresser quite early in the game, it isn’t the most reliable and can ruin your chances of a successful attack. Before upgrading to a better suppresser, I had multiple checkpoints ruined by shoddy workmanship and a smoking silencer.

To avoid ear-splitting failure, splash out extra resources on getting a Russian or American suppressor. I settled for the American suppressor for my sniper rifle, though the Russian suppressor is perhaps better suited for a faster-firing weapon as it takes longer to overheat. When you eventually get your hands on high-end resources you can consider further upgrading to an even better suppressor, but until then the mid-tier ones will do just fine.

Search – and loot – every single crate

Before turning your guns into shiny killing machines, you’ll need to pay for the attachments. You’ll probably pick up some odd bits of loot through main quest completion, but to really splash out you’ll need to hit up some the countless checkpoints, outposts and bases dotted around Yara.

Once you’re there, make sure to hoover up the contents of every lootable container in sight. Boxes with better stuff – including gunpowder, which is scarce at the start of Far Cry 6 – are often be tucked just out of reach or buried at the heart of enemy compounds. This means religiously hunting every single resource in an area can sometimes feel monotonous, but trust me – you’ll thank yourself once you’re back at a workbench and suping up weapons to your heart’s content.

Always carry something to deal with vehicles

Not every raid or ambush will go to plan. It’s Far Cry – of course they won’t. The odd guard may manage to raise an alarm, or passing patrols can spot your attack and call for backup. When that happens, be prepared – Castillo’s forces are equipped with all manner of bulletproof vehicles that can tear through you in seconds. Trying to take down a helicopter with small arms fire will often end badly, and a tank? Don’t even bother. Although the Supremo’s default ability is a barrage of homing rockets, the cooldown is too high to feasibly take on multiple threats with that alone.

To make sure you’re prepared for every eventuality, always bring some form of vehicle-disabling kit with you. This can be as simple as an RPG or other explosive weapon, though the Supremo also has a variety of EMP-based options. Not only do EMP tools (and later, weapons) disable vehicles, they allow you to pull a Uno reverse card and hijack tanks to use for yourself. Regardless of how you want to deal with weaponised vehicles, just make sure you’ve got something.

Spend time upgrading your car

As Juan would say, part of being a guerrilla means using the right tool for the right job. As it turns out, driving around a car with more guns than wheels is a pretty good tool for most encounters. There are considerable options for customisation, so once you’ve found a vehicle that you like, take some time to make it truly death proof.

Having a modified car makes checkpoints much easier to just roll up on and capture, which is a godsend after you’ve painstakingly stealthed through your first ten. Capturing checkpoints adds a lot of value to your campaign as they give you fast travel points on a road with good travel links, and being able to wipe out locations in a matter of gory seconds means you can be in and out before Castillo’s special ops arrive. Speaking of which…

Don’t get drawn into fights with special ops

If you make too much noise – or stick around in a gunfight for too long – Castillo will dispatch special forces to deal with you. These units are better trained, boast much better equipment, and are usually supported by several powerful vehicles. Combined with whatever predicament you’re already in, the addition of special forces can create a strategic nightmare.

If you find yourself targeted by them, it’s almost never worth sticking around to fight. Staying in one place allows them to send constant reinforcements to your location, which – even if they don’t kill you – effectively locks you out of seizing whichever objective you’re at. On the plus side, spec ops are prone to losing you incredibly quickly – so if you draw their ire, don’t waste time fighting – just grab a car and get gone.

Wrapping up

While these tips will help you get a big headstart on conquering Yara, don’t sweat Far Cry 6 too much. While you’ll start off at a natural disadvantage against Castillo, almost every objective can be approached however you like, and you’re let off the leash to do your own thing fairly early. Try not to fast-travel everywhere, though – a lot of unique weapons and valuable crafting components can be found between objectives, and lots of the joy in Far Cry 6 lies in causing rampant chaos wherever the wind takes you. With that being said, good luck guerrilla – you’ve got a revolution to fight.

Far Cry 6 launches on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Google Stadia and PC on October 7. We played the game on PC.