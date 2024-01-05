‘EA Sports FC 24’ TOTY voting date, nominees, and leaks

2024 has finally arrived and that means football fans are due a new EA Sports FC 24 Team Of The Year (TOTY) soon. Usually, the new cards are available within Ultimate Team early in the year and that looks to be the case once again.

Ahead of the TOTY announcement, reliable insider ‘@FUTSheriff’ has stated that developer EA is set to offer two teams, one squad of male players and one squad of women players. This is because both male and female footballers can play together for the first time in this year’s Ultimate Team.

In addition, if you are keen to know who could be nominated for this season’s TOTY then we have some pretty good predictions before voting fully opens.

When does ‘FC 24’ TOTY voting start?

FC 24 TOTY voting starts on Monday (January 8, 2024), as confirmed on the official EA TOTY website. From there, the first players are expected to be made available on January 19, 2024, with the full team announced 24 hours beforehand.

Last year, voting opened for FIFA 23’s TOTY on January 10, 2023, so EA is sticking pretty close to its usual schedule with FC 24. The first cards were then made available about a week and a half later on January 20, 2023 – which is why we are expecting the players to drop just over a week later again this year.

‘FC 24’ TOTY nominees

The FC 24 TOTY nominees haven’t been revealed yet, but there are several supposedly leaked lists floating around. According to FIFAuteam the nominees this year for the men’s team are:

Alisson Becker (Liverpool) – Goalkeeper

Brice Samba (Lens) – Goalkeeper

Ederson Moraes (Manchester City) – Goalkeeper

Gregor Kobel (Borussia Dortmund) – Goalkeeper

Jan Oblak (Atlético Madrid) – Goalkeeper

Marc-André ter Stegen (Barcelona) – Goalkeeper

Mike Maignan (AC Milan) – Goalkeeper

Wojciech Szczęsny (Juventus) – Goalkeeper

Adrian Rabiot (Juventus) – Midfielder

Aleix García (Girona) – Midfielder

Alexandr Golovin (Monaco) – Midfielder

Aurélien Tchouaméni (Real Madrid) – Midfielder

Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) – Midfielder

Bruno Guimarães (Newcastle) – Midfielder

Declan Rice (Arsenal) – Midfielder

Federico Chiesa (Juventus) – Midfielder

Federico Valverde (Real Madrid) – Midfielder

Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen) – Midfielder

Granit Xhaka (Bayer Leverkusen) – Midfielder

İlkay Gündoğan (Barcelona) – Midfielder

Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich) – Midfielder

Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United) – Midfielder

Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid) – Midfielder

Julian Brandt (Borussia Dortmund) – Midfielder

Kaoru Mitoma (Brighton & Hove Albion) – Midfielder

Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) – Midfielder

Leroy Sané (Bayern Munich) – Midfielder

Luka Modric (Real Madrid) – Midfielder

Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal) – Midfielder

Nicolò Barella (Inter Milan) – Midfielder

Pedri (Barcelona) – Midfielder

Riyad Mahrez (Al-Ahli) – Midfielder

Rodri (Manchester City) – Midfielder

Sergej Milinković-Savić (Al Hilal) – Midfielder

Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) – Midfielder

Vincenzo Grifo (SC Freiburg) – Midfielder

Alessandro Bastoni (Inter Milan) – Defender

Dante (Nice) – Defender

Gayà (Valencia) – Defender

Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli) – Defender

Gleison Bremer (Juventus) – Defender

Jesús Navas (Sevilla) – Defender

John Stones (Manchester City) – Defender

Jules Koundé (Barcelona) – Defender

Lucas Martínez Quarta (Fiorentina) – Defender

Marquinhos (Nantes) – Defender

Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortumund) – Defender

Min Jae Kim (Bayern Munich) – Defender

Nicolás Otamendi (Benfica) – Defender

Rúben Dias (Manchester City) – Defender

Theo Hernández (AC Milan) – Defender

Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) – Defender

Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) – Defender

William Saliba (Arsenal) – Defender

Alvaro Morata (Atlético Madrid) – Attacker

Antoine Griezmann (Atlético Madrid) – Attacker

Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) – Attacker

Christopher Nkunku (Chelsea) – Attacker

Cristiano Ronaldo (Al Nassr) – Attacker

Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo) – Attacker

Erling Haaland (Manchester City) – Attacker

Gerard Moreno (Villarreal) – Attacker

Harry Kane (Bayern Munich) – Attacker

Jack Grealish (Manchester City) – Attacker

Karim Benzema (Al-Ittihad) – Attacker

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Napoli) – Attacker

Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint Germain) – Attacker

Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan) – Attacker

Lee Kang-In (Paris Saint-Germain) – Attacker

Lionel Messi (Inter Miami) – Attacker

Lois Openda (RB Leipzig) – Attacker

Mehdi Taremi (Porto) – Attacker

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – Attacker

Ousmane Dembele (Paris Saint Germain) – Attacker

Rafael Leao (AC Milan) – Attacker

Randal Kolo Muani (Paris Saint Germain) – Attacker

Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona) – Attacker

Serhou Guirassy (VfB Stuttgart) – Attacker

Son Heung Min (Tottenham Hotspur) – Attacker

Takefusa Kubo (Real Sociedad) – Attacker

Victor Osimhen (Napoli) – Attacker

Vinicius Jr (Real Madrid) – Attacker

Out of this list of more than 80 nominees, only one goalkeeper, four defenders, three midfielders, and three midfielders will be featured in the final team. When voting opens you will only be able to vote for the same number of players.

Of course, nothing has been confirmed by EA just yet – so take these leaks with a grain of salt until they’re officially announced.

In other EA Sports FC 24 news, in November EA collaborated with The Rolling Stones to design an in-game vanity kit.