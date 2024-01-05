‘EA Sports FC 24’ TOTY voting date, nominees, and leaks

2024 has finally arrived and that means football fans are due a new EA Sports FC 24 Team Of The Year (TOTY) soon. Usually, the new cards are available within Ultimate Team early in the year and that looks to be the case once again.
Ahead of the TOTY announcement, reliable insider ‘@FUTSheriff’ has stated that developer EA is set to offer two teams, one squad of male players and one squad of women players. This is because both male and female footballers can play together for the first time in this year’s Ultimate Team.
In addition, if you are keen to know who could be nominated for this season’s TOTY then we have some pretty good predictions before voting fully opens.
When does ‘FC 24’ TOTY voting start?
FC 24 TOTY voting starts on Monday (January 8, 2024), as confirmed on the official EA TOTY website. From there, the first players are expected to be made available on January 19, 2024, with the full team announced 24 hours beforehand.
Last year, voting opened for FIFA 23’s TOTY on January 10, 2023, so EA is sticking pretty close to its usual schedule with FC 24. The first cards were then made available about a week and a half later on January 20, 2023 – which is why we are expecting the players to drop just over a week later again this year.
‘FC 24’ TOTY nominees
The FC 24 TOTY nominees haven’t been revealed yet, but there are several supposedly leaked lists floating around. According to FIFAuteam the nominees this year for the men’s team are:
- Alisson Becker (Liverpool) – Goalkeeper
- Brice Samba (Lens) – Goalkeeper
- Ederson Moraes (Manchester City) – Goalkeeper
- Gregor Kobel (Borussia Dortmund) – Goalkeeper
- Jan Oblak (Atlético Madrid) – Goalkeeper
- Marc-André ter Stegen (Barcelona) – Goalkeeper
- Mike Maignan (AC Milan) – Goalkeeper
- Wojciech Szczęsny (Juventus) – Goalkeeper
- Adrian Rabiot (Juventus) – Midfielder
- Aleix García (Girona) – Midfielder
- Alexandr Golovin (Monaco) – Midfielder
- Aurélien Tchouaméni (Real Madrid) – Midfielder
- Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) – Midfielder
- Bruno Guimarães (Newcastle) – Midfielder
- Declan Rice (Arsenal) – Midfielder
- Federico Chiesa (Juventus) – Midfielder
- Federico Valverde (Real Madrid) – Midfielder
- Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen) – Midfielder
- Granit Xhaka (Bayer Leverkusen) – Midfielder
- İlkay Gündoğan (Barcelona) – Midfielder
- Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich) – Midfielder
- Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United) – Midfielder
- Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid) – Midfielder
- Julian Brandt (Borussia Dortmund) – Midfielder
- Kaoru Mitoma (Brighton & Hove Albion) – Midfielder
- Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) – Midfielder
- Leroy Sané (Bayern Munich) – Midfielder
- Luka Modric (Real Madrid) – Midfielder
- Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal) – Midfielder
- Nicolò Barella (Inter Milan) – Midfielder
- Pedri (Barcelona) – Midfielder
- Riyad Mahrez (Al-Ahli) – Midfielder
- Rodri (Manchester City) – Midfielder
- Sergej Milinković-Savić (Al Hilal) – Midfielder
- Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) – Midfielder
- Vincenzo Grifo (SC Freiburg) – Midfielder
- Alessandro Bastoni (Inter Milan) – Defender
- Dante (Nice) – Defender
- Gayà (Valencia) – Defender
- Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli) – Defender
- Gleison Bremer (Juventus) – Defender
- Jesús Navas (Sevilla) – Defender
- John Stones (Manchester City) – Defender
- Jules Koundé (Barcelona) – Defender
- Lucas Martínez Quarta (Fiorentina) – Defender
- Marquinhos (Nantes) – Defender
- Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortumund) – Defender
- Min Jae Kim (Bayern Munich) – Defender
- Nicolás Otamendi (Benfica) – Defender
- Rúben Dias (Manchester City) – Defender
- Theo Hernández (AC Milan) – Defender
- Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) – Defender
- Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) – Defender
- William Saliba (Arsenal) – Defender
- Alvaro Morata (Atlético Madrid) – Attacker
- Antoine Griezmann (Atlético Madrid) – Attacker
- Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) – Attacker
- Christopher Nkunku (Chelsea) – Attacker
- Cristiano Ronaldo (Al Nassr) – Attacker
- Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo) – Attacker
- Erling Haaland (Manchester City) – Attacker
- Gerard Moreno (Villarreal) – Attacker
- Harry Kane (Bayern Munich) – Attacker
- Jack Grealish (Manchester City) – Attacker
- Karim Benzema (Al-Ittihad) – Attacker
- Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Napoli) – Attacker
- Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint Germain) – Attacker
- Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan) – Attacker
- Lee Kang-In (Paris Saint-Germain) – Attacker
- Lionel Messi (Inter Miami) – Attacker
- Lois Openda (RB Leipzig) – Attacker
- Mehdi Taremi (Porto) – Attacker
- Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – Attacker
- Ousmane Dembele (Paris Saint Germain) – Attacker
- Rafael Leao (AC Milan) – Attacker
- Randal Kolo Muani (Paris Saint Germain) – Attacker
- Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona) – Attacker
- Serhou Guirassy (VfB Stuttgart) – Attacker
- Son Heung Min (Tottenham Hotspur) – Attacker
- Takefusa Kubo (Real Sociedad) – Attacker
- Victor Osimhen (Napoli) – Attacker
- Vinicius Jr (Real Madrid) – Attacker
Out of this list of more than 80 nominees, only one goalkeeper, four defenders, three midfielders, and three midfielders will be featured in the final team. When voting opens you will only be able to vote for the same number of players.
Of course, nothing has been confirmed by EA just yet – so take these leaks with a grain of salt until they’re officially announced.
In other EA Sports FC 24 news, in November EA collaborated with The Rolling Stones to design an in-game vanity kit.