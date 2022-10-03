‘FIFA 23’ best Lengthy players and how to make players Lengthy

FIFA 23 is out now, giving players the chance to try out all of the new features that headline this year’s entry. There’s a brand new dribbling system, changes to set-pieces, and significant tweaks to the way pace operates. This year, there are three types of pace that a player can possess: Explosive, Controlled and Lengthy.

It’s the Lengthy kind of pace we’re looking at today, as it’s really proven itself to be a part of the emerging meta since the game launched. You see, Lengthy pace players start off slow, before accelerating way past their pace stat, ending up going extremely quickly. Lengthy pace players tend to be tall, stocky, and strong, but can end up racing past defenders after a short buildup period.

Let’s take a look at the best Lengthy players in FIFA 23, and then go into some info on how to make players Lengthy with regards to their pace type.

FIFA 23 best Lengthy players

The best players in FIFA 23 that have the Lengthy pace type are as follows:

CB: Virgil Van Dijk

RB: Kyle Walker

LB: Christian Günter

CDM: Fabinho

CM: Denis Zakaria

ST: Tammy Abraham

ST: Erling Haaland

ST: Romelu Lukaku

ST: Dušan Vlahović

This is just a selection of the best players that possess the Lengthy stat in FIFA 23. There are more in the game, and they can be identified by the following stats:

Strength >= 65

(Strength – Agility) >= 14

Acceleration >= 55

Height >= 174 cm (~ 5’9”)

If a player satisfies each of these requirements, they will have the Lengthy pace type. The key stats to look at here are Strength and Agility. A high Strength stat is needed, so that you get 14 or over once Agility is subtracted. Height is also important here, which may seem counter intuitive when looking at speed and pace.

How to make players Lengthy

It’s actually possible to change a players pace type to Lengthy by using Chemistry Styles. Primarily, you’ll be wanting to increase the Strength stat using styles like Architect, Backbone and Sentinel. Try to apply styles to players to satisfy the requirements listed previously in this article. An example of this would be Marquinhos, who has the Controlled pace type as default. By applying Architect however, we can increase the Strength stat, and switch him to Lengthy. This can be done with a number of players, but try to look for those who are over 174cm, and already have decent Strength stats.

What is Lengthy pace in FIFA 23?

in an effort to switch up how pace works this year, EA has sorted players into three categories: Lengthy, Explosive and Controlled. Lengthy players can be thought of as having a longer wind-up to top speed, but a higher pace once they get there. Explosive players start off extremely fast, but don’t increase much from there. Controlled is more balanced, with a gradual wind-up and controlled rise in speed. The reason many people are flocking to Lengthy players is that once they get going, they are extremely fast. This is essentially the main attacking meta in FIFA 23 right now.

That’s all you need to know about Lengthy players in FIFA 23. For more on the game, check out our four star review.

