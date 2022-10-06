‘FIFA 23’ Division Rivals rewards time and rewards list

FIFA 23 is out now, and brings many new-men features like Tactical Dribbling and the dreaded Power Shot. Over in Ultimate Team, things are largely the same, and Division Rivals is still the premier competitive mode for players to try out each week.

Players can compete each week to move up in Division Rivals tiers. Each tier or division has its own rewards, gradually increasing in rarity as they increase. It’s a tough game, but one that can be extremely lucrative.

Here’s when the FIFA 23 Division Rivals Rewards time is in the UK and other time zones, as well as what each division can win.

Advertisement

Division Rivals Rewards time UK and other time zones

FIFA 23 Division Rivals rewards are given out at 8am BST every Thursday. There is often a slight delay in processing, but generally you should receive your rewards within five minutes of this refresh time. Here’s the FIFA 23 Division Rivals rewards time in other time zones:

North America: 12am PDT / 2am CDT / 3am EDT

Europe: 9am CEST

Asia/Oceania: 4pm JST / 3pm AWST / 6pm AEDT

Division Rivals rewards list

Depending on which Division you end up in, you will receive different rewards at the refresh time in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. Note that for each division, you can choose between three rewards. Here’s a list of rewards for each tier:

Division 10: 1 Gold Pack, 1 Small Mixed Players Pack, 50 Points (option 1) | 2 Gold Pack Untradeable, 2 Small Mixed Players Pack Untradeable, 50 Points (option 2) | 1 Gold Pack Untradeable, 1 Small Mixed Players Pack Untradeable, 50 Points, 2000 Coins (option 3).

1 Gold Pack, 1 Small Mixed Players Pack, 50 Points (option 1) | 2 Gold Pack Untradeable, 2 Small Mixed Players Pack Untradeable, 50 Points (option 2) | 1 Gold Pack Untradeable, 1 Small Mixed Players Pack Untradeable, 50 Points, 2000 Coins (option 3). Division 9: 1 Jumbo Gold Pack, 1 Gold Booster Pack, 60 Points (option 1) | 2 Jumbo Gold Pack Untradeable, 2 Gold Booster Pack Untradeable, 60 Points (option 2) | 1 Jumbo Gold Pack Untradeable, 1 Gold Booster Pack Untradeable, 60 Points, 3000 Coins (option 3).

1 Jumbo Gold Pack, 1 Gold Booster Pack, 60 Points (option 1) | 2 Jumbo Gold Pack Untradeable, 2 Gold Booster Pack Untradeable, 60 Points (option 2) | 1 Jumbo Gold Pack Untradeable, 1 Gold Booster Pack Untradeable, 60 Points, 3000 Coins (option 3). Division 8: 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack, 1 Gold Premium Booster Pack, 80 Points (option 1) | 2 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack Untradeable, 2 Gold Premium Booster Pack Untradeable, 80 Points (option 2) | 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack Untradeable, 1 Gold Premium Booster Pack Untradeable, 80 Points, 4000 Coins (option 3).

1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack, 1 Gold Premium Booster Pack, 80 Points (option 1) | 2 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack Untradeable, 2 Gold Premium Booster Pack Untradeable, 80 Points (option 2) | 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack Untradeable, 1 Gold Premium Booster Pack Untradeable, 80 Points, 4000 Coins (option 3). Division 7: 1 Jumbo Premium Gold 26 Pack, 1 Small Prime Gold Players Pack, 100 Points (option 1) | 2 Jumbo Premium Gold 26 Pack Untradeable, 2 Small Prime Gold Players Pack Untradeable, 100 Points (option 2) | 1 Jumbo Premium Gold 26 Pack Untradeable, 1 Small Prime Gold Players Pack Untradeable, 1 Gold Booster Pack Untradeable, 100 Points, 5000 Coins (option 3).

1 Jumbo Premium Gold 26 Pack, 1 Small Prime Gold Players Pack, 100 Points (option 1) | 2 Jumbo Premium Gold 26 Pack Untradeable, 2 Small Prime Gold Players Pack Untradeable, 100 Points (option 2) | 1 Jumbo Premium Gold 26 Pack Untradeable, 1 Small Prime Gold Players Pack Untradeable, 1 Gold Booster Pack Untradeable, 100 Points, 5000 Coins (option 3). Division 6: 1 Premium Gold Players Pack, 1 Jumbo Gold 26 Pack, 150 Points (option 1) | 2 Premium Gold Players Pack Untradeable, 2 Jumbo Gold 26 Pack Untradeable, 150 Points (option 2) | 1 Premium Gold Players Pack Untradeable, 1 Jumbo Gold 26 Pack Untradeable, 1 Gold Booster Pack Untradeable, 150 Points, 6000 Coins (option 3).

1 Premium Gold Players Pack, 1 Jumbo Gold 26 Pack, 150 Points (option 1) | 2 Premium Gold Players Pack Untradeable, 2 Jumbo Gold 26 Pack Untradeable, 150 Points (option 2) | 1 Premium Gold Players Pack Untradeable, 1 Jumbo Gold 26 Pack Untradeable, 1 Gold Booster Pack Untradeable, 150 Points, 6000 Coins (option 3). Division 5: 1 Premium Gold Players Pack, 1 Gold Rare Booster Pack, 1 Gold Booster Pack, 200 Points (option 1) | 2 Premium Gold Players Pack Untradeable, 2 Gold Rare Booster Pack Untradeable, 2 Gold Booster Pack Untradeable, 200 Points (option 2) | 1 Premium Gold Players Pack Untradeable, 1 Gold Rare Booster Pack Untradeable, 1 Gold Booster Pack Untradeable, 200 Points, 7500 Coins (option 3).

1 Premium Gold Players Pack, 1 Gold Rare Booster Pack, 1 Gold Booster Pack, 200 Points (option 1) | 2 Premium Gold Players Pack Untradeable, 2 Gold Rare Booster Pack Untradeable, 2 Gold Booster Pack Untradeable, 200 Points (option 2) | 1 Premium Gold Players Pack Untradeable, 1 Gold Rare Booster Pack Untradeable, 1 Gold Booster Pack Untradeable, 200 Points, 7500 Coins (option 3). Division 4: 1 Mega Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack, 400 Points (option 1) | 2 Mega Pack Untradeable, 2 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack Untradeable, 400 Points (option 2) | 1 Mega Pack Untradeable, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack Untradeable, 400 Points, 10,000 Coins (options 3).

1 Mega Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack, 400 Points (option 1) | 2 Mega Pack Untradeable, 2 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack Untradeable, 400 Points (option 2) | 1 Mega Pack Untradeable, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack Untradeable, 400 Points, 10,000 Coins (options 3). Division 3: 1 Prime Gold Players Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold 26 Pack, 500 Points (option 1) | 2 Prime Gold Players Pack Untradeable, 2 Jumbo Premium Gold 26 Pack Untradeable, 500 Points (option 2) | 1 Prime Gold Players Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold 26 Pack Untradeable, 500 Points, 12,500 Coins (option 3).

1 Prime Gold Players Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold 26 Pack, 500 Points (option 1) | 2 Prime Gold Players Pack Untradeable, 2 Jumbo Premium Gold 26 Pack Untradeable, 500 Points (option 2) | 1 Prime Gold Players Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold 26 Pack Untradeable, 500 Points, 12,500 Coins (option 3). Division 2: 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Players, 1 Gold Rare Booster Pack, 600 Points (option 1) | 2 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Untradeable, 2 Gold Rare Booster Pack Untradeable, 600 Points (option 2) | 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Untradeable, 1 Gold Rare Booster Pack Untradeable, 600 Points, 15,000 Coins (option 3).

1 Jumbo Premium Gold Players, 1 Gold Rare Booster Pack, 600 Points (option 1) | 2 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Untradeable, 2 Gold Rare Booster Pack Untradeable, 600 Points (option 2) | 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Untradeable, 1 Gold Rare Booster Pack Untradeable, 600 Points, 15,000 Coins (option 3). Division 1: 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Players, 1 Rare Gold Pack, 750 Points (option 1) | 2 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Untradeable, 2 Rare Gold Pack Untradeable, 750 Points (option 2) | 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Untradeable, 1 Rare Gold Pack Untradeable, 750 Points, 17,500 Coins (option 3).

1 Jumbo Premium Gold Players, 1 Rare Gold Pack, 750 Points (option 1) | 2 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Untradeable, 2 Rare Gold Pack Untradeable, 750 Points (option 2) | 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Untradeable, 1 Rare Gold Pack Untradeable, 750 Points, 17,500 Coins (option 3). Elite Division: 1 Mega Pack, 1 Prime Gold Players Pack, 1 FUT Champions/TOTW Player Pick (option 1) | 2 Mega Packs Untradeable, 2 Prime Gold Players Packs Untradeable, 1 FUT Champions/TOTW Player Pick Untradeable (option 2) | 40,000 Coins, 1 Two Rare Gold Players Pack Untradeable, 1 Rare Players Pack Untradeable, 1 Jumbo Rare Players Pack Untradeable, 1 FUT Champions/TOTW Player Pick Untradeable (option 3).

Advertisement

That’s when the Division Rivals rewards are given out in FIFA 23, and what you can win. For more on the game, be sure to check out our four star review of the game.

Elsewhere in gaming, Sledgehammer Games is working on a sequel to Call Of Duty: Advanced Warfare, it is being reported.