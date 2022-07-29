‘FIFA 23’ release date, platforms, gameplay changes and latest news

Another year is upon us, and with the changing of the seasons comes a new FIFA. It has always been this way, and it always will be. FIFA 23 will launch later this year, and despite being yet another entry in the long-running footy franchise, this one is a little bit different than what’s come before. For one, it’s technically the last FIFA game as we know it. EA and FIFA’s partnership ends with this one, and what comes next is still very much up in the air.

Before we look ahead at what’s next however, there’s plenty of new info to dig into for FIFA 23. We now know the release date, and thanks to some preview events, gameplay changes gave been detailed too. There are some series firsts to enjoy, and even the return of the Juventus football team after years away from the game.

To help keep you in the loop with everything related to FIFA 23, we’ll keep this page regularly updated with all of the latest news. For now, let’s take a look at everything we know about FIFA 23 so far, including platforms, release date and gameplay changes.

Latest news

Here’s all of the latest news on FIFA 23. So far we’ve covered the dissolution of the EA/FIFA partnership, the inclusion of Women’s club football this year, and more. Take a look at the list below to keep up with all of the latest FIFA 23 news.

FIFA 23 release date

FIFA 23 will launch September 30, 2022. This is slightly earlier than the last couple of years, and means that we should be in for a demo very soon indeed. Delays are very unlikely at this point, but be sure to check back in to confirm the release date has held leading up to launch.

Platforms

FIFA 23 will launch on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. There are also PS4 and Xbox One versions of the game, though there are some differences, namely the inclusion of the HyperMotion2 Technology and graphical fidelity of player models.

In addition, there is a legacy version for Nintendo Switch. In the past, this version has been a seriously paired down version, with its own development and separate feel. Generally, the game is expected to be the same as FIFA 22 Legacy Edition, but with updated visual branding, kits and team rosters. The Barclays FA Women’s Super League is also going to be featured.

Gameplay changes

The headline features for FIFA 23 are HyperMotion2, and Technical Dribbling. The former is an AI-driven system which aims to add unique animations across gameplay. essentially, it adds more variation to the game, with players reacting in unique ways in different situations. EA describes HyperMotion2 in the following way:

‘Data captured directly from the pitch in both a men’s and women’s match results in a combined total of over 6000 HyperMotion-enabled animations that make players move and play more responsively and realistically than ever before in FIFA 23.’

Technical Dribbling is somewhat more subtle, adding more control and realism to movement. This is also machine-learning assisted, resulting in more natural movements while on the ball.

Pace has completely dominated the FIFA meta for the last few entries, so EA is implementing AcceleRATE, which should add some variety. Each player has a unique rating, determining how they express their pace. Some will bolt in short bursts, while others have more endurance and long-lasting stability while running. This aims to give strikers a more unique feel, and will hopefully mix things up when it comes to pace ratings.

Finally, we have the Power Shot. This is a new kind of strike that takes a long time to set up, but results in more powerful and targeted shots. It’s definitely a risk/reward type of thing, with a long wind-up animation requiring a decent amount of space away from defenders in order to pull off.

Next-gen features

HyperMotion2 will only be available in the next-gen versions of FIFA 23. This means PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC and Stadia players will be able to try out the new tech, while Switch, PS4 and Xbox One will go without. This is likely due to the processing power required for AI-driven systems. Other than that, you’ll see significant performance and graphical boosts for next-gen versions.

Women’s Club football comes to FIFA

Women’s football is getting serious inclusion in this year’s FIFA. For a start, women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 will be playable alongside the men’s World Cup Qatar 2022.

For the first time in the series, women’s club football has also been added. The FA Women’s Super League and French Division 1 Féminine leagues will be available from launch, however more are scheduled to arrive later on.

Women’s football was added to FIFA 16 in 2015, but only included a limited selection of international sides. The scope increased up until last year, which saw 17 international squads and the ability to create a female character for the game’s Pro Clubs mode added for the first time. For the first time ever, FIFA 23 will feature both male and female cover stars in Kylian Mbappé and Sam Kerr.

Is FIFA 23 free-to-play?

Leading up to the reveal of FIFA 23, many had speculated as to whether this year’s entry could be free-to-play. We now know this not to be the case, however it’s still up in the air as to what FIFA and EA will do next year for their separate football games.

Will there be a FIFA 23 demo?

At the time of writing, a FIFA 23 demo has yet to be confirmed. It is highly likely that there will be one however, as the last few games have included a demo a couple of weeks before launch. If we look at previous games, we can estimate that a FIFA 23 demo could arrive around September 14, a couple of weeks away from launch.

That’s everything we know about FIFA 23 so far. For more on the game, be sure to check out our recent preview.

