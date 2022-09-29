‘FIFA 23’ TOTW 2 players, squad and refresh time

FIFA 23 is the latest, and actually the last, entry into the long-running football series. It is a culmination of the faster style of play cultivated over the past few entries, but with a focus on defending and machine learning-backed enhancements. As with last year’s game however, Team of the Week is still here to give Ultimate Team players something to aim for each week.

TOTW 2 has arrived, adding in boosted versions of player cards including Salah, Havertz and Marquinhos. You’ll be able to take on the TOTW to earn rewards, with a new one arriving very soon after. To help you put together a plan of attack, you’ll find the FIFA 23 TOTW 2 squad line up in this guide.

Here’s which players made TOTW 2, and what their improved ratings are.

FIFA 23 TOTW 2 lineup including Salah, Havertz and Marquinhos

The lineup for FIFA 23 TOTW 2 is here. You can find the full TOTW 2 squad in the list below:

GK: Szczęsny – 87 OVR

CB – Marquinhos – 89 OVR

CB: Orban – 84 OVR

CB: Akanji – 84 OVR

RB: Diogo Dalot – 82 OVR

CM: Modrić – 89 OVR

CM: Eriksen – 84 OVR

RM: Salah – 91 OVR

ST: Havertz – 86 OVR

ST: Giroud – 84 OVR

LW: Lozano – 84 OVR

GK: Pasveer – 81 OVR

LB: Hancko – 81 OVR

RM: Traoré – 81 OVR

CDM: Fofana – 84 OVR

ST: Raspadori – 82 OVR

ST: Mitrović – 82 OVR

ST: Shomurodov – 84 OVR

LB: Bancu – 78 OVR

LB: Davidsen – 72 OVR

CAM: Zwane – 80 OVR

CAM: Brown – 75 OVR

ST: G. Rodrigues – 79 OVR

What is TOTW in FIFA 23

Each week, EA pulls a list of the best players from the previous week’s real-life football matches, and packages them as FIFA 23‘s Team of the Week. These player cards get a boost in Overall stats, and are included in Squad Battles and SBCs. You can play against the TOTW to earn rewards, or take on Squad Building Challenges to earn the upgraded TOTW cards. These tend to go for a fair bit on the transfer market, so it’s well worth looking into each week to see if you have what it takes to complete the SBCs on offer.

International Break? No days off for #TOTW 💪 The latest Team of the Week is now live in #FUT in #FIFA23 😎 pic.twitter.com/4UWvWuJ8Ni — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) September 28, 2022

What time does TOTW refresh?

In FIFA 23, TOTW squads are released every Wednesday at 6pm BST / 10am PT. This is when TOTW is refreshed, so make sure you’ve completed your SBCs and Squad Battles before this point.

That’s all you need to know about this week’s FIFA 23 TOTW. Stay tuned for updates, including the lineup for next week’s squad!

