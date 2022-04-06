Final Fantasy 14 Patch 6.1 release date and everything we know

Final Fantasy 14 is now a hugely successful game, drawing in millions of players, with Square Enix managing to successfully adapt the world of Final Fantasy to a long-tail service model. It’s been running for a long old while now, keeping fans engaged with regular updates that add new story content, PvP challenges and Raids. It’s a daunting game to get into, but one that ultimately ends up being hugely rewarding and respectful of your time.

READ MORE: Best RPG games 2022

The last major expansion was Endwalker, which expanded on the main story while also making refinements to improve the user experience. By all accounts, the new content was some of the game’s best yet, luring back lapsed players and filling server queues to near breaking point. A few months removed, things have settled down a bit. But with more than 100 hours of new content for players to sink their teeth into, it’s safe to say that the fanbase has their plates full for the foreseeable future.

This being FF14 however, there’s even more content on the way via Patch 6.1. This will add in new story content, PvP arenas and some new Raid content. We now have a release date, as well as a neat teaser trailer showing off some interesting glimpses of what’s in store.

FF14 Patch 6.1 release date

Advertisement

To start off, Final Fantasy 14 Patch 6.1 will launch April 12. We don’t have specific timings just yet, but we’ll add them to this article once we know more.

Crystalline Conflict PvP

Next up we have some new PvP content being added to Final Fantasy 14. This is an arena-style mode, which sees small groups of adventurers squaring off at the Grand Companies’ tactical training grounds. You can get a glimpse of what this looks like in the trailer below.

Trailer

If you’re struggling to wait for April 12, you can check out a 3-minute teaser trailer for Patch 6.1 below. It shows off some of the new story content, and you’ll see familiar faces including Tataru, Y’shtola, and Estinien.

Advertisement

There’s also brand new footage for the upcoming Alliance raid: Myths of the Realm, Part One: Aglaia, showing a tower in the sky with boss fights based on the Twelve gods. Here’s how the website describes it:

‘Eorzea─a realm embraced by gods. Since ancient times, people have worshipped a pantheon of divinities known as the Twelve, but Their true identities have remained shrouded in enigma. On a day much like any other, however, a certain request would arrive at the Baldesion Annex─and set you upon the path to the heart of the myth…’

Newfound Adventure quest

Newfound Adventure follows the events of Endwalker, seeing the player return to more normal adventuring and challenges. Here’s the official description:

‘With despair silenced and hope restored, the Scions of the Seventh Dawn step back into the shadows, their star’s hero to don the mantle of simple adventurer once more. Eager heart never idle, ’tis not long before the Warrior of Light hearkens unto journey’s call…’

Minstrel’s Ballad: Endsinger’s Aria

For those that have already bested Endwalker’s hardest trial, there’s a new, even harder version to contend with. It’s called the Minstrel’s Ballad: Endsinger’s Aria, and will seriously test players.

New Raid Dungeon

One of the headlines for Patch 6.1 is the Myths of the Realm, Part 1: Aglaia Raid Dungeon. We don’t know too much about it just yet, but you can catch some footage in the teaser trailer. Here’s how it is described by Square Enix:

‘Eorzea─a realm embraced by gods. Since ancient times, people have worshipped a pantheon of divinities known as the Twelve, but Their true identities have remained shrouded in enigma. On a day much like any other, however, a certain request would arrive at the Baldesion Annex─and set you upon the path to the heart of the myth…’

Dragonsong’s Reprise Ultimate Raid

In addition to all of the new content already coming to FF14, there’s even more endgame challenges to take on. A new Ultimate Raid is being added, and it’s called Dragonsong’s Reprise. It’s level 90, so get grinding!

Residential District – Empyreum

Finally, let’s take a look at the new Residential District: Empyreum. It is described as follows:

‘Thanks to tireless volunteers from near and far, Ishgard’s once-ruined Firmament now boasts a host of facilities─including a brand-new residential area, Empyreum! During the first round of sales, empty plots will be distributed via lottery system, so those who yearn to live amidst the grandiose stonework of Eorzea’s ice-crowned city-state will want to visit the plaque of their favorite property to enter.’

That’s all you need to know about Final Fantasy 14 Patch 6.1. We’ll be updating this page as we hear more, and will have new FF14 content once it launches. In the meantime be sure to check out our guide on 10 upcoming games to look forward to in 2022.