‘Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth’: how to craft the Windmill Gear

Once you begin your journey into the world of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, one of the first optional side quests you will encounter is Where The Wind Blows. After checking in on Broden’s friend Mildred in the Grasslands, you’ll be tasked with fixing up an old Republic windmill. However, this involves finding all sorts of required materials – and if you’re struggling to get what you need, here’s how to craft the Windmill Gear.

First, it’s worth making sure you’ve gone through all dialogue options with Mildred, as she’ll explain everything you’ll need to do. After that, your quest will involve lots of exploring the Grasslands for Windmill Gear materials – here’s what to look out for.

How to craft the Windmill Gear in ‘Where The Wind Blows’

Your first stop is finding the Windmill Gear Transmuter Chip. Its location can be obtained by analysing Lifesprings across the Grasslands. On the map and compass, these can be identified by their icons, which look like dots rising out of a circle. One can be found due south-west of the windmill, while another is almost directly south.

Once Chadley analyses the Lifesprings, you’ll be taken to the Bygone Settlement and tasked with digging it up using your chocobo – see the location below.

Once you return to Mildred with the transmuter, the following items are required

One Quetzalcoatl Talon

Two chunks of iron ore

One chunk of Lea Titanium

Five Beast Bones

Some of this is more straightforward than others. The Quetzalcoatl Talon requires beating a fairly difficult mini-boss, which can be found at the below location.

Meanwhile, the iron ore can be gathered while picking up the loose materials spread across the grasslands. The Lea Titanium can be found in chests and dropped by Orc enemies (we recommend searching chests and Grasslands caches for this one), while finally Beast Bones are best gathered by killing the blue Elphadunk enemies that roam the Grasslands.

Finally, you’ll likely need to level up your Craftsmanship to have the required skill to transmute the Windmill Gear. To do this, simply go to the Item Transmuter menu and craft other items – such as consumables, Bracers and Armlets – until the Windmill Gear is available. You get a big first-time bonus for crafting each item, so try to diversify what you’re putting together.

Finally, when you’ve crafted the Windmill Gear, take it back to Mildred. You’ll be asked to visit Broden in Kalm again, but after that, you can talk to Mildred again for your reward. Quest complete!