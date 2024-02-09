‘Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth’ release date and how to play the demo

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is one of the most anticipated games of 2024, and for good reason – the more we’ve seen of this ambitious reimagining of Final Fantasy 7, the better it’s looked. If you’re keen to dive into the second part of Cloud Strife’s story, we’ve gathered everything you need to know about Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth‘s release date and free demo below.

However, PlayStation fans should know that although 2020’s Final Fantasy 7 Remake was available on PS4 and later PS5, Rebirth will be exclusive to PS5. This also applies to the game’s free demo, which means you’ll need to own Sony‘s latest console to play.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth release date

Advertisement

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth will launch on February 29, 2024. As for an exact time, Square Enix is yet to confirm whether the game will have a regional or global launch – meaning it may launch at midnight in your timezone, or at a specific time across the world.

However, file tracker PlayStation Game Size has claimed that Rebirth‘s launch will take place at midnight (timezone unclear), and pre-loads for Rebirth will be available from midnight on February 27. We’ll update this article once exact details have been confirmed by Square Enix though, so check back here closer to launch.

How to play the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth demo

Good news – if you can’t wait until February 29, a free demo for Rebirth is available to download. To do so, you can either search ‘Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Demo’ on your PS5’s store, or go to this page and add it to your library through there.

As for what it contains, the current version of Rebirth‘s demo lets fans play the Nibelheim chapter of Rebirth, which “forms the opening chapter of the game’s story”. However, an update planned for February 21 will also add the Junon area, which will let players “experience the world map and exploration elements” of Rebirth.

As players get their hands on Rebirth‘s demo, Square Enix recently revealed why it remade Final Fantasy 7.