‘Fire Emblem Engage’ voice actors and voice cast list

Fire Emblem Engage is the newest mainline entry into the long running tactical RPG series. It’s a decidedly different beast than its predecessor Fire Emblem: Three Houses, focusing on evolving the combat, and tactics gameplay of the series. The main hook in Fire Emblem Engage is that you can summon lords from previous games using Emblem Rings.

READ MORE: The best RPGs you can play in 2023

Because of the new Emblem Rings, characters from past games can be brought into the fray, meaning that there’s a lot of returning voice actors as well. With so many characters in Fire Emblem Engage, we’ve decided to put together a voice cast list for the Japanese and English cast. We’ll be focusing on the main cast for now, which includes some great actors that you’ll no doubt recognise from other Fire Emblem games, games in general, and anime/tv and film.

Here’s the main Fire Emblem Engage voice actors list, including the English and Japanese voice cast.

Fire Emblem Engage voice cast (English)

Advertisement

Alear (Male) – Brandon McInnis

Alear (Female) – Laura Stahl

Clanne – Justin Briner

Framme – Lisa Reimold

Alfred – Nick Wolfhard

Boucheron – Joe Hernandez

Etie – Trina Nishimura

Chloe – Elisabeth Simmons

Byleth – Zach Aguilar

Corrin – Marcella Lentz-Pope

Marth – Yuri Lowenthal

Sigurd – Grant George

Roy – Ray Chase

Ike – Greg Chun

Lyn – Wendee Lee

Vander – Jason Vande Brake

Fire Emblem Engage voice cast (Japanese)

Alear (Male) – Hiroshi Shimono

Alear (Female) – Aya Endo

Clanne – Kohei Amazaki

Framme – Sayaka Senbongi

Alfred – Ryohei Kimura

Boucheron – Toru Sakurai

Etie – Tomomi Mineuchi

Chloe – Saori Hayami

Byleth – Yusuke Kobayashi

Corrin – Satomi Sato

Marth – Hikaru Midorikawa

Sigurd – Toshiyuki Morikawa

Roy – Jun Fukuyama

Lyn – Makiko Omoto

Ike – Michihiko Hagi

Lucina – Yū Kobayashi

As you can see, there are many returning characters amongst the new ones. These returning characters can be summoned using Emblem Rings. As more of the voice cast is announced for Fire Emblem Engage, we’ll be sure to update this page. For now, be sure to read our Fire Emblem Engage review, to find out what we thought of the new game.

Elsewhere in gaming, John Wick director Chad Stahelski has reportedly signed on to helm a Rainbow Six movie, starring Michael B. Jordan.