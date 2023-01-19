‘Fire Emblem Engage’ voice actors and voice cast list

Fire Emblem Engage is the newest mainline entry into the long running tactical RPG series. It’s a decidedly different beast than its predecessor Fire Emblem: Three Houses, focusing on evolving the combat, and tactics gameplay of the series. The main hook in Fire Emblem Engage is that you can summon lords from previous games using Emblem Rings.
- READ MORE: The best RPGs you can play in 2023
Because of the new Emblem Rings, characters from past games can be brought into the fray, meaning that there’s a lot of returning voice actors as well. With so many characters in Fire Emblem Engage, we’ve decided to put together a voice cast list for the Japanese and English cast. We’ll be focusing on the main cast for now, which includes some great actors that you’ll no doubt recognise from other Fire Emblem games, games in general, and anime/tv and film.
Here’s the main Fire Emblem Engage voice actors list, including the English and Japanese voice cast.
Fire Emblem Engage voice cast (English)
- Alear (Male) – Brandon McInnis
- Alear (Female) – Laura Stahl
- Clanne – Justin Briner
- Framme – Lisa Reimold
- Alfred – Nick Wolfhard
- Boucheron – Joe Hernandez
- Etie – Trina Nishimura
- Chloe – Elisabeth Simmons
- Byleth – Zach Aguilar
- Corrin – Marcella Lentz-Pope
- Marth – Yuri Lowenthal
- Sigurd – Grant George
- Roy – Ray Chase
- Ike – Greg Chun
- Lyn – Wendee Lee
- Vander – Jason Vande Brake
Fire Emblem Engage voice cast (Japanese)
- Alear (Male) – Hiroshi Shimono
- Alear (Female) – Aya Endo
- Clanne – Kohei Amazaki
- Framme – Sayaka Senbongi
- Alfred – Ryohei Kimura
- Boucheron – Toru Sakurai
- Etie – Tomomi Mineuchi
- Chloe – Saori Hayami
- Byleth – Yusuke Kobayashi
- Corrin – Satomi Sato
- Marth – Hikaru Midorikawa
- Sigurd – Toshiyuki Morikawa
- Roy – Jun Fukuyama
- Lyn – Makiko Omoto
- Ike – Michihiko Hagi
- Lucina – Yū Kobayashi
As you can see, there are many returning characters amongst the new ones. These returning characters can be summoned using Emblem Rings. As more of the voice cast is announced for Fire Emblem Engage, we’ll be sure to update this page. For now, be sure to read our Fire Emblem Engage review, to find out what we thought of the new game.
Elsewhere in gaming, John Wick director Chad Stahelski has reportedly signed on to helm a Rainbow Six movie, starring Michael B. Jordan.