Five ‘FIFA 23’ pro-player tips to help improve your game

FIFA 23 is finally here, and brings with it a bunch of new features that change everything from dribbling to shooting. Strangely, this is actually the last EA-partnered FIFA game we’ll be getting, unless a new deal is struck that is. It seems that the long-running football series intends to go out with a bang by adding in true next-gen features that should help elevate gameplay.

And with all of the new changes and features added to FIFA 23, it’s once again time to readjust and get some practice in. Even if you’re an absolute FIFA legend, each new game is different enough that you’ll need to learn the ropes again, as staples like penalties and corners have all changed once again.

To help you get back into the swing of things, we’ve asked FIFA Pro Player/Coach NealGuides for five top tips on getting the hang of the new additions to FIFA 23. They focus on the changes that have been made since last year, and will help you improve your dribbling, get the hang of the pace of next-gen gameplay, and more. Here are five FIFA 23 pro tips to help you get better at the game.

Know your new-gen from your old-gen

As FIFA progressed to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, there were essentially two different types of gameplay that were formed: Old-gen, which was on the old generation consoles such as PS4 and new-gen which was on the new generation consoles. There were distinct limitations that were then set up moving forwards. For example, you could only play with a friend if you were both playing on the same version. Even though there were some differences between the two versions, many features of gameplay remained the same, however.

This year, with new-gen, there are a few gameplay features that are only available on the new generation of tech. The biggest one is Technical Dribbling, which significantly changes your movement on the ball. There are also other features such as Machine-Learning Jockeying, Composed Ball Striking and HyperMotion2 Game Technology meaning that gameplay on both new-gen and old-gen are very much different this year. So be prepared if you do play both versions!

Master Technical Dribbling

As mentioned previously, the new Technical Dribbling feature is only available on new-gen. So what’s the biggest change? Technical Dribbling is a brand-new dribbling system that bolsters the Active Touch system with hundreds of new animations. Technical dribbling replaces traditional left stick analog dribbling, so players who have dribbled the same way for years will likely need to adapt.

The best tip for Technical Dribbling is to have patience. With experience and after some practice, you’ll be able to pull off new dribbling animations that you could not do previously, making dribbling feel much more realistic. This is set to be the biggest learning curve for all FIFA players – pro players included – but the key is to not aggressively flick the left analog stick when dribbling to change direction. Instead, try to rotate the left analogue stick slowly, almost as if you were painting with a brush to get the most liquid-dribbling movement. Be gentle and subtle in your movements to make the most of the new dribbling mechanics.

Get to grips with Penalties

FIFA 23 has also changed set pieces, with sizeable revamps of Free Kicks, Corners and Penalties. Penalties have changed a fair bit, and now have no visual aiming reference, whereas previously there used to be a reticle you could move.

When talking a penalty there is a ‘composure ring’ which expands and shrinks based on the penalty kick-taker’s composure stat. The lower the composure stat, the faster the composure ring will shrink and expand making it harder to hit a perfect penalty. The aiming still exists, except for the aim is set within the net and your aim is fixed, so no need to hold the left analog stick in place as the aim won’t re-centre.

If you want to aim the penalty to the top-left, for example, just move the left analog stick to the top-left and press the shoot button when the composure ring is green, and when it’s smallest around the ball. The top tip for taking penalties is that you can’t really miss the target, not unless you hit a maximum power shot or completely miss-time things. The key to shooting a perfect penalty is to aim for a corner and apply just below maximum power (around 90%) and shoot when the composure ring is at its smallest. The shot will stay on target, but will be a high-powered shot that, if the correct power and timing is applied, will go beyond the goalkeeper’s reach.

Chemistry has finally changed

Chemistry in Ultimate Team has pretty much remained the same ever since it was first added. One of the toughest challenges has always involved trying to fit all the best players into one team while maintaining full Chemistry. In previous iterations, players would gain Chemistry links based on linking players of the same club, nationality and league directly in a formation. This year however, there are no direct links, and you can gain Chemistry points from players across the team.

For example, in FIFA 22, a goalkeeper from Barcelona would get Chemistry links only if he had two centre backs from the same club, league or nationality. In contrast, a goalkeeper in FIFA 23 can still get full Chemistry as long as there are other players across the team that have the same club, league or nationality links, regardless of the stats of the centre backs in the team.

This opens the door to a much easier way of combining players, as you don’t have to rely on trying to fit them in directly next to each other in order to max out Chemistry. Generally, try not to worry about Chemistry too much, the base stats of your players are the most important things, after all. Also remember, this year there is no negative impact for players on low Chemistry!

Stay on target

This year, EA has added in new ways to take a shot. There is a revamped controller setting called Semi-Assisted Shooting which allows you manually aim your shot, resulting in almost double the accuracy. There is also a new shot system, which allows you to hit a Low Shot or a Low Driven Shot by applying less than 40% power while shooting. This has replaced the old L1+R1+Shoot/LB+RB+Shoot combination used for these kinds of shots in the past.

The button combination for the previous Low Driven shot has been replaced by a new mechanic: Power Shot, which could genuinely be a game-changing feature for those that like to shoot from distance. To perform a Power Shot you have to press L1 + R1 + Circle (PlayStation) or LB + RB + B (Xbox) to fire off a shot with additional power and accuracy.

The only difference with Power Shots is that you have to aim your shot manually with the left analog stick. It does have a longer wind-up so the key is to have space on the ball. This is challenging at first, but once you perfect it, you can end up scoring extremely satisfying goals from a distance.

When using the Power Shot, just aim at the goalkeeper and you will probably score in the corner. Why? You may ask. Well, this is because many players would probably have naturally aimed for the corner flag in the past, but the aiming is very sensitive in FIFA 23. Aiming at the goalkeeper initially will then help you adjust to shooting on target. Naturally, when trying to keep it on target, and by aiming at the goalkeeper, you could end up scoring. This because your aim is likely not as accurate as you think (especially when you’re new to the game), you’ll end up inadvertently aiming to the goalkeepers left or right.

Huge thanks to NealGuides for their top tips on starting FIFA 23 on the right foot. You can find them over on YouTube, Twitter and Instagram for more expert FIFA guides.