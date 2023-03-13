Accolades are a lesser known mechanic in Fortnite. Basically, they reward you for completing certain actions throughout a match. You’ll get XP, and earn a collection of Accolades which you can view at the end of the game.

The reason why you may want to know more about Accolades in Fortnite is because there’s often a Milestone challenge related to completing them. Many players will not have actively experienced Accolades before, or may just not know what they refer to.

This guide will lead you through everything you need to know about Accolades. We’ll reveal how to earn Accolades, and what sort of actions you’ll need to perform to get them to trigger.

What are Accolades in Fortnite?

Accolades are essentially medals or achievements awarded for completing certain actions during a Fortnite match. They cover a huge variety of topics, from eliminations, to hunting wildlife and being the first person on the map to do certain things. There’s a huge list of potential Accolades in Fortnite, so we’ve included some examples below:

First player to fish

First player to activate an Augment

Gold Bars collected in a match

Claim a named location (Capture Point)

Hire an NPC

Meet new characters

Land headshots

How to acquire Accolades in Fortnite

Because of how diverse the actions that Accolades award you for are, you’re actually better off earning them passively while you play. At the end of a match, you can go to the Match Stats to see which ones you earned. If you’d like to speed up the rate at which you earn Accolades, try to be the first player to land, the first one to fish, the first to activate an Augment, and the first to hunt wildlife. Just try to play as you usually would from there. As long as you’re surviving until around mid-game, you’ll naturally earn Accolades.

That’s everything you need to know about Accolades in Fortnite. For more help with the game, be sure to check out our guide on finding Holo Chests. Then there’s our guide on claiming Capture Points.

