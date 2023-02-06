‘Fortnite’: how to damage Guardian Shields and collect dropped micro chips

Fortnite’s new Oathbound challenges task players with damaging Guardian Shields and collecting micro chips that drop from them. This can be very tricky to do, especially if you’re planning on damaging another player’s shield. Thankfully, here is a trick which makes completing this challenge significantly easier.

The Guardian Shield was added early on in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1, and essentially allows you to block incoming damage. The shield has a health meter, and will deactivate if it takes too much damage. This is essentially what you’re going to be trying to do to a shield, until it drops quest items called micro chips.

Here’s how to damage Guardian Shields and collect micro chips in Fortnite, including some info on what you’ll get for doing so.

How to damage Guardian Shield to drop micro chips in Fortnite

To complete this challenge, you will need to deal damage to a deployed Guardian Shield until in turns from blue to purple, and then drops small micro chip items that can be picked up. This means tracking down players that are using the Guardian Shield, and firing at them.

The problem with this method is that it relies on the small chance of finding a Guardian Shield-using player. Instead, find a Guardian Shield yourself, and then throw it down using the left trigger. It will deploy in front of you, allowing you to shoot at it and collect the microchips.

If you’re looking for Guardian Shield in Fortnite, Oathbound Chests are the best place to find them. They are large, white chests that spawn at named locations. The Citadel, Shattered Slabs and Anvil Square are great places to look. Open an Oathbound Chest and there’s a chance that it’ll drop a Guardian Shield.

Rewards

Once you’ve completed the quest by collecting micro chips from damaged Guardian Shields, you will earn 20k XP. You’ll also complete an Oathbound quest, and will unlock the next one in the sequence.

That’s how to complete this challenge in Fortnite. For more help with the game be sure to check out our guide on taking over Capture Points in Fortnite.

