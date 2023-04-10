The ‘destroy objects and structures while on a Grind Rail’ challenge in Fortnite can be pretty tricky to complete. The reason it can be hard to complete is that Grind Rails are only really found at two locations on the map. Pair this with the fact that you’ll need to destroy 25 objects, and it’s a challenge that could take you a while.

This challenge is a part of Week 4 in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1, and will reward you with 12K XP upon completion. Thankfully, there is a way you can speed it up, by targeting a specific location found in Mega City. Before you go after this, be aware that Mega City can get pretty busy upon landing, so it’s best to grab a gun, move quickly, and then leave once you’ve completed the challenge.

Without further ado, here’s the fastest way to destroy objects and structures while on a Grind Rail in Fortnite.

How to destroy objects and structures while on a Grind Rail in Fortnite

The first thing you’ll want to do to complete the destroy objects and structures while on a Grind Rail challenge in Fortnite is to land at Mega City. Try to aim for the southwestern side of this area. Grab a gun, preferably a mid to long range one, and then look for the gas station found here.

Now, find the nearest Grind Rail, generally this will be on the nearest skyscraper, but any will do that offers a clear line of site to the gas station. Jump onto the Grind Rail, and shoot the gas pumps.

The gas pumps will catch fire and then explode after a few shots. As long as you are on the Grind Rail while this is happening, the blast and subsequent fires will easily destroy 25 objects and structures. If you find yourself a few objects short, look for wooden crates, chests and weak walls that can be destroyed with your weapon. Another good choice here is the Egg Launcher, which will tear through objects without the need for precise aiming.

Completing this challenge will give you 12K XP and progress towards the Weekly Quests tab. This grants even more XP at certain milestones, so it’s well worth going after Weekly Challenges while you play.

So there you have it, that’s how to destroy objects and structures while on a Grind Rail in Fortnite. For more on the game, be sure to check out our guide on when the latest season will be coming to an end.



