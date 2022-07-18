Fortnite Geyser locations and how to launch into the air using Geysers

Fortnite isn’t all about looting and shooting. As you play, you can also take on daily and seasonal challenges, ranging from collecting items to using parts of the map to accomplish particular feats. One such challenge involves launching yourself into the air using Geysers. These can be tricky to find, especially if you have no idea what they look like.

To help you complete the ‘launch into the air using Geysers’ challenge in Fortnite, we’ve marked Geyser locations on the map. We’ll explain how to use them to launch your character sky-high, and detail what you’ll get for doing so.

Read on for Fortnite Geyser locations, as well as some tips on using them to traverse the map.

Fortnite Geyser locations

We’ve marked the Fortnite Geyser locations on the map below. Generally, they are in the Western part of the map, which is currently turned purple with strange flowers and mushrooms.

What are Geysers in Fortnite?

Geysers in Fortnite, and in real life, are hot springs that erupt with water periodically. In Fortnite, you can use them to launch high up into the air, allowing you to traverse great distances.

How to launch into the air using Geysers

To launch into the air using a Geyser in Fortnite, just locate one, then stand in its centre. It will eventually erupt with a huge tower of water, throwing you upwards.

That’s all you need to know about finding Geysers in Fortnite, and using them to complete the ‘launch into the air’ challenge. For more on the game, check out our coverage of the news that weapon charms could be heading to Fortnite soon.

