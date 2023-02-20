Haystacks can be used in Fortnite to hide from your opponents. Oftentimes, they’re not especially useful, but there’s nothing quite like leaping from a hiding spot and mowing down an unsuspecting player. In truth however, the main reason you’ll need to know Fortnite Haystack locations is for challenges.

Finding Haystacks can be pretty difficult in Fortnite, especially if you don’t know exactly where to look. The thing is, Haystacks can be found all over the southern section of the map, but if you only need to find one for a challenge, there’s a certain location you can check quickly and easily.

Here’s where to find Haystacks in Fortnite, and what you can do with them once you’ve tracked one down.

Fortnite Haystack locations

The easiest place to find Haystacks in Fortnite is Frenzy Fields. This a named location in the Southern region of the map. There are Haystacks found all around, and can be seen in the open spaces of farmland. There’s a cluster of Haystacks to the Southeast of Frenzy Fields, in an area called Proper Pastures.

What are Haystacks in Fortnite?

Haystacks allow you to hide from enemies. Just approach the Haystack and interact with it. You’ll jump inside, much like how you can jump inside bins. While inside, you will be extremely difficult to spot, though there will be slight visual cues giving you away. You can then jump back out and attack.

So there you have it, everything you need to know about finding Haystacks in Fortnite.

