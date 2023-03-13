Holo Chests are a special kind of loot chest in Fortnite. They were added in the last major Chapter, and require keys to open. There are even challenges associated with opening them, meaning you’ll want to get used to finding them sooner rather than later.

Whether you’re trying to complete a challenge or not, Holo Chests can seriously improves your odds of winning a match in Fortnite. They often contain Exotic weapons, and at the very least weapons of Epic rarity. They’re easily one of the fastest ways to get a great weapon early on.

Here’s where to find Holo Chests in Fortnite, and what you can get from them. We’ll also include some tips on finding Holo Keys, so that you can claim more weapons.

Where to find Holo Chests in Fortnite

The easiest way to find a Holo Chest in Fortnite is to first add a Key to your inventory. Keys are found as ground loot, in chests, and are usually awarded for capturing Capture Points. Once you have a Key in your inventory, Holo Chests will be marked on your mini-map with a small white padlock icon.

Generally, named locations are a great place to look, but you’ll be able to track down Holo Chests simply by exploring clusters of buildings around the map. Vehicles can really help here, especially the new Rogue Bike.

You can see Holo Chests in the image above. They are small, grey chests that project holographic images of weapons above them. Most require a single key to unlock, but there’s usually one that requires two. The two-Key locks generally contain Exotic weapons and items.

What weapons can you get from Holo Chests?

As of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2, Holo Chests contain Rare and Legendary versions of standard weapons, as well as Exotics. The Exotic weapons include Heisted variants of the Twin-Mag SMG, the Red Eye Assault Rifle, the Heavy Sniper Rifle, Heavy Shotgun, Heavy Maven Auto Shotgun, and Run ‘n’ Gun SMG. In addition, Shield Fish are sometimes contained within Holo Chests.

So there you have it, that's how Holo Chests work in Fortnite.

