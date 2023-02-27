‘Fortnite’: how to throw and detonate a Gas Can

Fortnite introduced Most Wanted quests recently, one of which tasks players with throwing and detonating a Gas Can. Gas Cans aren’t exactly vital items in Fortnite so it’s likely you’ve never given them a second thought. Because of this, you may have trouble finding Gas Cans on the Fortnite map.

Gas Cans can be found all over the map in Fortnite, but there’s some key places to look if you’d like to speed things up a bit. The wording of this particular challenge can be a little bit confusing, so we’ll show you exactly how to throw and detonate a Gas Can in Fortnite.

Once you’ve completed this task, you’ll make progress towards your Most Wanted quests. Infamy is the main currency here, and as you accumulate it you’ll steadily unlock exclusive Most Wanted rewards. Here’s where to find Gas Cans, and then how to complete this particular challenge.

Where to find Gas Cans in Fortnite

Gas Cans can be found in a variety of locations in Fortnite. Named locations are good places to look, as are bus stops and gas stations. To speed things up, we’ve marked a location on the map below. This area contains around 20 Gas Cans, all piled up in a shed. Just take care when detonating them!

Head to the location shown on the map and look for a small shed. There will be a vehicle parked nearby, as well as a few chests, and even stations where you can spend any keys that you have picked up.

How to throw and detonate Gas Cans in Fortnite

To throw and detonate a Gas Can in Fortnite, you will first need to pick one up. You can do this by walking over to one and holding the interact button. This will place a Gas Can into your inventory, which can be thrown like any other throwable item. Just throw it down in front of you, and then shoot it. It will catch fire, and eventually explode. This will complete the challenge and reward you with 750 Infamy.

That’s how to throw and detonate a Gas Can in Fortnite. For help with other Most Wanted challenges, be sure to check out our guides on mantling while under the effects of Slap Juice, and hiding in Haystacks.

