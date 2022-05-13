Fortnite Item Shop today – here’s what skins are available (May 13)

Fortnite has become something of a monolith in recent years. Not only does it offer frenetic battle royale gameplay, it also features items from franchises like Star Wars and Halo. These items are available each day in the Item Shop. It’s refreshed daily, giving players a bespoke selection of skins, emotes and other cosmetic items to choose from. Given the huge variety present in Fortnite, knowing what’s available from the Item Shop on each day can be extremely useful.
Some skins are rarely featured, while others are added for limited times to coincide with anniversaries or movie releases. You’ll usually need to sign into the game each day to check what’s being sold, which is why we’ve put together this guide showing what’s available in Fortnite’s Item Shop today. We’ll update it each time it refreshes, so that you can quickly see whether the items you want can be purchased.
Generally, items can be purchased using V-Bucks, Fortnite’s in-game currency. These can be earned via the Battle Pass in exchange for Stars, or by purchasing them for real money. Whatever you decide to do, there will be a wide selection of items for you to browse through each time you log on. Let’s take a look and see what you can buy today.
Fortnite Skins today (May 13)
Here’s what’s on offer in the Fortnite Item Shop today:
- Jellie Outfit – 1,200
- Ragsy Outfit – 1,500
- The Renegade Emote – 500
- Zany Emote – 500
- Sproing Emote – 200
- Double Up Emote – 500
- Oppressor Outfit – 2,000
- Plasmatic Edge Harvesting Tool – 800
- Angled Fire Wrap – 500
- The Brat Bundle – 1,600
- The Airplane Emote – 300
- Jumpshot Outfit – 1,200
- Slam Dunk Emote – 800
- Hang Time – 1,200
- Ballsy – 500
- Alixxa’s Locker Bundle (Includes all items listed below) – 1,800 V-Bucks
- Assault Trooper Outfit – 800 V-Bucks
- Personal Pollinators Back Bling – 400 V-Bucks
- Bubblegum Wrap – 300 V-Bucks
- Showstopper Emote – 500 V-Bucks
- Tat – Axe Harvesting Tool – 800 V-Bucks
- Shortnite Snacking’ Emote – 200 V-Bucks
- Jumbo Popcorn Emote – 200 V-Bucks
- Take 14 Emote – 200 V-Bucks
- Gildedguy Outfit – 1,500 V-Bucks
- Stellapen Smashpack – 800 V-Bucks
- Director’s Cut Harvesting Tool – 800 V-Bucks
- Omega Knight’s Level Up Quest Pack – 1,200 V-Bucks
- Ninja Bundle – 2000 V-Bucks
- Ninja Outfit – 1,500 V-Bucks
- Dual Katanas – 800 V-Bucks
- Ninja Style Emote – 300 V-Bucks
- Bugha Bundle – 1,800 V-Bucks
- Bugha Outfit – 1,500 V-Bucks
- Bugha Blades Harvesting Tool – 800 V-Bucks
- Bring It Around Emote – 300 V-Bucks
- Winner’s Circle Music – 200 V-Bucks
- Lachlan Bundle – 2,200 V-Bucks
- Lachlan Outfit – 1,500 V-Bucks
- PWR Slicers Harvesting Tool – 1,200 V-Bucks
- Power Punch Emote – 300 V-Bucks
- Thegrefg Bundle – 1,800 V-Bucks
- Thegrefg Outfit – 1,500 V-Bucks
- Staff of Control Harvesting Tool – 800 V-Bucks
- Controller Crew Emote – 300 V-Bucks
- Lazarbeam Bundle – 1,800 V-Bucks
- Lazarbeam Outfit – 1,500 V-Bucks
- Ol’ Mate Sledgy Harvesting Tool – 800 V-Bucks
- Lunch Break Emote – 300 V-Bucks
- Loserfruit Bundle – 1,800 V-Bucks
- Loserfruit Outfit – 1,500 V-Bucks
- Fruit Punchers Harvesting Tool – 800 V-Bucks
- Bounce Berry Emote – 300 V-Bucks
- Chica Bundle – 1,800 V-Bucks
- Chica Outfit – 1,500 V-Bucks
- Aida’s Edge Harvesting Tool – 800 V-Bucks
- The Pollo Dance Emote – 300 V-Bucks
- Scarlet Witch Bundle – 2,600 V-Bucks
- Scarlet Witch Outfit – 1,500 V-Bucks
- Chaos Hand Axe Harvesting Tool – 800 V-Bucks
- Psychic Energy Manipulation Emote – 300 V-Bucks
- Master Chief Bundle – 2,600 V-Bucks
- Kait & Marcus Bundle (Gears of War) – 2,000 V-Bucks
- Emergence Gear Bundle – 1,600 V-Bucks
- Kylo Ren Outfit – 1,500 V-Bucks
- Rey Outfit – 1,500 V-Bucks
- Finn Outfit – 1,500 V-Bucks
- Imperial Stormtrooper Outfit – 1,500 V-Bucks
- Zorii Bliss Outfit – 1,500 V-Bucks
- Fennec Shand Outfit – 1,500 V-Bucks
- Krrsantan Outfit – 1,500 V-Bucks
- Boba Fett Outfit – 1,500V-Bucks
- Wu Wear Bundle – 1,600 V-Bucks
- Wu Wear Gear Bundle – 1,600 V-Bucks
- Goldenbane Guardian Quest Pack – 9.99GBP
- Cyber Infiltration Pack – 2,200 V-Bucks
What time does the Item Shop refresh?
The Fortnite Item Shop refreshes at 1am GMT every day in UK time. Check back in each day for a full list of what’s available.
So there you have it, that's the Fortnite Item Shop for today. There's a lot to take a look at, and after the refresh tonight some of these items may leave, and new ones may be added.