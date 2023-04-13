The Jaeger’s Family Basement is a new area that can be found at Fortnite’s Anvil Square location. There’s a quest tied to finding it, and the game does not tell you exactly where to look. The main issue here is that, because of the quest, Anvil Square is currently an extremely hot drop.

If you’re looking to complete the ‘find the Jaeger’s Family Basement in Anvil Square’ challenge, we recommend dropping fast, and rushing the basement. You only need to make it into the room to complete the quest, and you can easily flee after you’re done.

Here’s where to find the Jaeger’s Family Basement in Fortnite, and what you’ll get for doing so.

Fortnite: where to find the Jaeger’s Family Basement in Anvil Square

To find the Jaeger Family Basement in Fortnite you will need to head to Anvil Square. You’re looking for the building in the bottom right corner of this area. It has a small opening on its south side, with beams leading down to an open door.

Head inside and you’ll complete the ‘find the Jaeger’s Family Basement in Anvil Square Challenge. You’ll unlock the Basement Key Back Bling upon completion, which can be equipped in the Locker tab back at the main menu.

So there you have it, that's where to find the Jaeger's Family Basement in Fortnite.

