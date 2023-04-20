‘Fortnite’ Lock On Pistol locations and how to use it

Fortnite just added the Lock On Pistol to Chapter 4 Season 2’s suite of weapons. It’s a unique gun that can be used to fire homing bullets at your enemies, but you’ll need to lock on first. this can take a few seconds, but it’s well worth doing if you’re looking to do some damage on a fleeing enemy, or one hiding in a bush.

If you’d like to give the Lock On Pistol a go, you’ll need to find it first. This can be tricky with any weapon in Fortnite, given that different weapons spawn in different ways. Some must be purchased from NPCs, others can only be claimed at a specific Capture Point, or in Scout Regimented Lockers (like the ODM Gear).

Here’s where to find a Lock On Pistol in Fortnite, and how to use it once you’ve got your hands on one.

Where to find Lock On Pistols in Fortnite

Advertisement

Lock On Pistols are found as Ground Loot, in Chests, and in Supply Caches in Fortnite. This means that they will just be found scattered on the ground in certain areas. For now, they can appear pretty much anywhere you can find loot, but some good places to check include Mega City, Steamy Springs, and Anvil Square.

The Lock On Pistol comes in Rare Rarity, meaning you’ll need to keep an eye out for blue drops. It cannot be upgraded at Upgrade Stations.

How to use the Lock On Pistol in Fortnite

To use the Lock On Pistol, hold the aim down sights button to bring up a large circle. Enemies within range will start to charge the pistol while inside the circle reticle. You will see purple lines start to build, indicating bullets. After the fourth shot is locked in, press fire. The bullets will home in and hit your enemy at a very fast rate.

The Lock On Pistol does 85 damage if all four shots land, and can even be used without the lock-on function if you need to use it quickly. It does not do much damage when compared to the Tactical Pistol, but its homing bullets can be great for fleeing opponents, as well as those hiding in bushes and Haystacks.

Advertisement

So there you have it, that’s where to find Lock On Pistols in Fortnite, and how they work. For more help with the game, be sure to check out our guide on when the current season ends.

Elsewhere in gaming, Niantic and Capcom have announced Monster Hunter Now, an augmented reality (AR) mobile game that will task players with fighting creatures from the Monster Hunter series in their neighbourhood.