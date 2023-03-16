Fortnite is currently in the second season of Chapter 4. The theme this season is Fortnite Mega, which adds Mega City as a new POI. There’s new weapons and vehicles as well, including the Nitro Drifter car. This is a great vehicle that can be used to quickly get across the map, and look good while doing it.

The Nitro Drifter can generally be found in the new section of the map, which has taken over the entire southeastern portion. You’ll find sakura trees here, as well as geysers and lovely bamboo forests. You’ll also be able to pick up the new Kinetic Blade, a must-have for those looking to survive until the final circle.

To help get you moving in Fortnite’s new season, here’s where to find a Nitro Drifter. We’ll also give you some tips on using the vehicle’s special boost function, which you may need to get acquainted with for certain upcoming challenges.

Where to find a Nitro Drifter in Fortnite

There are a few places where you can find Nitro Drifters in Fortnite. Generally, any major road in the new area of the map is a good place to look. Mega City also has a few of them each match. We recommend visiting the petrol station southeast of Mega City (It’s marked on the map above). This will be a much quieter drop than Mega City, and there’s still plenty of loot in case you need to fight off other players.

How to boost in a Nitro Drifter in Fortnite

The Nitro Drifter does indeed have a boost function, but it’s a bit more complicated than simply pushing a boost button. You’ll need to drift in the Nitro Drifter to trigger the boost. Get some speed going, and drift around a corner while holding LB/L1. If you do it for long enough in one go, the boost will kick in.

That’s everything you need to know about the Nitro Drifter in Fortnite. For more help with the game be sure to check out our guide on earning Accolades in Fortnite.

