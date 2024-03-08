Fortnite server status for Chapter 5 Season 2 – expect more downtime

The Fortnite server status right now isn’t looking too hot. After weeks of fan anticipation for Chapter 5 Season 2, the servers have remained offline and players have been unable to jump into Myths and Mortals.

Introducing specialized weapons, like the Gatekeeper Shotgun, the Harbinger SMG, Huntress DMR, and the Warforged Assault Rifle, and a host of map changes, there is a lot to get excited about with the new update. But, when exactly will you be able to jump in?

The Fortnite servers for Chapter 5 Season 2 will be down until at least 2 PM PT, 5 PM ET, 10:00 PM GMT, 11 PM CET on March 8, 2024, due to an issue Epic Games has encountered in the process of deploying the new update and seasonal content.

This was announced by Epic Games on the official Fortnite Status Twitter account, as well as on the Rocket Racing Status, LEGO Fortnite Staus, and Fortnite Festival Status accounts. This means that all of those games are down too, so you can’t play any part of Fortnite or its additional games and experiences.

This is one of the largest server issues Fortnite has experienced in a while. It’s also a significant issue when it comes to building momentum for the new season which is set to be one of the most exciting for the main battle royale, after Rocket Racing, LEGO Fortnite, and Fortnite Festival launched alongside Chapter 5 Season 1.

Just a few weeks ago we also saw Fortnite Festival get its next season after Lady Gaga teased she would appear in the game. But, that launch went fine without any server problems.

