‘Fortnite’ Tier List: Best weapons for Chapter 2, Season 4

With a seemingly inexhaustible list of weapons in front of you every time you jump into a Fortnite match, it’s important to know which will help you succeed, and which will assure defeat. Knowing which are the best weapons in Fortnite is tricky if you’re newer to the game or just haven’t played in a while.

Fortnite Season 4 weapons tier list

We’ve sorted these weapons into what we think are the fairest categories. It’s important to note that while an S Tier weapon will help you get a kill more often than not, even a D Tier weapon in the hands of a good player should be feared. The important thing here is to find the little advantages wherever they lie, and that’s why this is what you need to know.

Best Fornite weapons at a glance for Season 4

Rocket Launcher

SCAR

Bolt-action Sniper Rifle

Marvel weapons

LMG

Burst Assault Rifle

Pump Shotgun

Assault Rifle

Combat Shotgun

Charge Shotgun

Pistols

S Tier

The S tier is reserved for the best of the best. These weapons, in the right hands, will utterly destroy everything in their path. While the gun alone isn’t enough to guarantee victory, if you use it alongside good shooting skills and positioning, then you’ve got a very good chance of one.

Rocket Launcher

Let’s be honest, rocket launchers are generally good in pretty much every game, but they’re so much more so in a game where destroying obstacles is a big part of each match.

The Rocket Launcher’s only downside would be its slow speed, but you can offset that by leading your shots or using a secondary weapon as it’s travelling along. It’s a powerhouse of a weapon, and you’d do well to pick it up every time you see it.

SCAR

The SCAR is a legendary assault rifle with an absurd damage output. It’s potent at nearly any range and basically unparalleled if you’re at mid-range. It’ll take down a foe in seconds if you can handle the recoil, and its accuracy makes that incredibly easy to do.

Bolt-action Sniper Rifle

If you like to play the long game, then this is the weapon for you. No other sniper rifle is going to give you the amount of damage you can find here, and no other weapon can match it at range. You’ll need to be a good shot to get the most out of it, but take your time and you’re bound to take down some foes.

All of the Marvel Weapons

This season of Fortnite has a lot of fun new toys thanks to the Marvel crossover, and each is a powerhouse in its own right. Rather than splitting all the weapons up, it makes far more sense to simply say that you should equip one if you see it because it’ll likely take everyone else out. They’re not always easy to get hold off, but they’re always fun to use.

A Tier

The A Tier weapons are let down by a small weakness that stops them getting into the highest ranked weapons. They are, however, still incredible weapons that you should definitely pick up if you get a chance.

LMG

It’s the perfect weapon for those who prefer to spray and pray. With incredible damage output and a massive magazine, you’ll get a lot of kills with an LMG in your hands. You’ll need to keep an eye on the rounds left, though, because the reload speed isn’t great. On top of that, you’ll need to learn to control the recoil.

Burst Assault Rifle

This is a rifle for those who don’t mind taking their time to line up a good shot before pulling the trigger. It loses out to the SCAR as it’s not as good in close-quarters, but at a mid-to-long range, you’d be hard-pressed to find a weapon as potent in the hands of somebody with a good aim.

Pump Shotgun

The Pump Shotgun is an obscene weapon designed to bulldoze your way through waves of enemies at alarming speed. It’s excellent in close combat and fairly effective against groups if you’re a good shot. The only real reason this isn’t an S Tier weapon is because it’s still only really good in close combat, which means it’s a good backup but not an excellent primary choice.

B Tier

These weapons are good, but only if there’s nothing else available. They’re not exceptional by any means, but you’ll get a lot of use out of these in most situations. You should still upgrade to one of the above tiers if possible, but if not, these B Tier guns still will see you through if all else fails.

Assault Rifle

A favourite of beginners, Assault Rifles are good at nearly any range and powerful in almost anybody’s hands. It’s versatile, powerful and while there are better weapons around, picking up an Assault Rifle is a great way to give yourself a good start in any game and any combat situation.

Combat Shotgun

The Combat Shotgun isn’t as good as it used to be, but it’s still a powerful close-range weapon to have on hand. It’s very much the middle sibling of the shotguns on this list. It lacks the punch of the Charge Shotgun, but it’s a lot easier to use. However, it can’t really compare with the pure power of the Pump Shotgun.

C Tier

C Tier weapons are fine in the right situations, but generally speaking, you’re better off with most other weapons. That said, in the right circumstances you can turn these tools into game-winning weapons – you just have to know how to.

Charge Shotgun

The Charge Shotgun is an interesting weapon. While it’s technically a close-range weapon, it also requires some charging – around two seconds – to get it to do maximum damage. This means you will need to think ahead if you want to get the most out of it, making it less effective than the other shotguns in the game. Although,, it definitely can be powerful if used correctly.

D Tier

We’re not trying to hate on the D Tier weapons, they’re just too situational for our liking. This is the tier reserved for the weapons that are fine if you’ve got nothing else to hand, but if you can take anything over these then you should do so.

Pistols

Sorry pistols, you’re useful and all, but everything else outclasses you. A pistol can get you out a tight spot if there’s nothing else you can use, but we recommend switching it out as soon as you can if you want to win any fair firefights.