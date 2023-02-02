‘Forza Motorsport’ release date, trailers and latest news

Forza Motorsport looks set to be an ambitious entry into the long-running racing-sim franchise. It’s a reboot of sorts, and the first game in the series to launch on current-get hardware. It’s a little different to the Forza Horizon games, which are a separate series entirely. Forza Motorsport is pure racing, offering a much deeper and more granualar suite of customization options.

Forza Motorsport was revealed back in 2020, and since e then we haven’t heard all that much. Thankfully, the developer Turn 10 Studios revealed more at the end of January, during the Xbox Developer Direct event. We still don’t have a specific release date, but we do know how many cars will be featured at launch.

While we wait for more on Forza Motorsport, here’s what we know about the game so far.

Forza Motorsport release date

Advertisement

Forza Motorsport is currently slated for a 2023 release. Before the latest update, the game was planned to launch “Spring 2023”. This appears to have been changed, and we don’t yet know the specific release date. We’ll be sure got update this section if we hear more.

Latest news

As Xbox reveals more on Forza Motorsport, you’ll find our coverage below. Here’s what we know about the game so far:

Trailers

Here are all of the trailers released so far for Forza Motorsport:

The most recent trailer was shown at Xbox Developer Direct in January 2023. It gives us yet another look at gameplay, as well as some new cars and tracks.

Advertisement

A gameplay demo debuted at the Xbox & Bethesda Showcase in 2022. Watch it for an extended look at how cars will handle, and a look at the new visuals.

The announcement trailer for Forza Motorsport gave us our first look at the game. It mostly focused on cinematic looks at how the game will look.

Cars and Tracks

While we don’t yet know the specific list of cars and tracks that will be in Forza Motorsport at launch, we do know that there will be over 500 cars and 20 tracks. This was revealed at the Xbox Developer Direct event.

That’s everything we know about Forza Motorsport so far. As more details emerge, this page will be updated.

Elsewhere in gaming, Electronic Arts (EA) has cancelled development of a new game based on the Apex Legends and Titanfall series.