‘Ghost Of Tsushima’ guide: How to find every set of armour

For a scorned samurai such as Jin Sakai, armour constitutes an important part of his identity – it’s the thing that keeps him from the pointy end of Mongol weapons as he attempts to liberate Tsushima Island.

There are several armour sets to find throughout Ghost Of Tsushima, but which equipment is the best? In this guide, we’ll run through all of the armour sets in the game, and show you how to find and use them.

How does armour work in Ghost Of Tsushima?

Over the course of Ghost Of Tsushima, you will encounter new armour sets and equipable items, and you’ll be able to swap your attire at any time by entering the pause menu and heading to the ‘Gear’ tab. When equipping armour, keep in mind that both the mask and helmet options don’t matter when it comes to statistics – only the base armour will give Jin special buffs.

You can upgrade armour by visiting Armourers, who are often found within the game’s many sanctuaries. You’ll have to farm for materials to upgrade your armour, and upgraded sets will offer aesthetic changes as well as increased buffs. It’s good practice to figure out which armour you like the most using the list below, then try to funnel your resources into upgrading it to its maximum potential, so you can be as potent as possible in battle.