‘Gotham Knights’ release date, playable characters and latest news

Gotham Knights pulls together several different characters from the Arkham series including Batgirl, Red Hood and Robin. The story is set after Batman dies, and Gotham is sent into a spiral of violence as rival gangs fight to fill the vacuum. It’s the first fully co-op game in the series, allowing players to team up to fight baddies.

The game is set over an open world Gotham, with a map that stitches together various districts from the comics. There are four main playable characters, each with their own unique play style and skills. There are five districts to explore, some being more open than others.

To help keep you in the loop, we’ve detailed everything you need to know about Gotham Knights. We’ll detail the release date, the playable characters and what you can expect once the game launches. Let’s dive in.

Gotham Knights release date

Gotham Knights will launch October 21, 2022 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC (Steam). You’ll also be able to play it on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. This release date is a revised one that recently moved the game forwards by 10 days.

Playable characters

There are four playable characters in Gotham Knights: Batgirl, Red Hood, Nightwing, and Robin. Here’s some info on each:

Batgirl

Batgirl is the first playable character in Gotham Knights. Few people can match Barbara Gordon in terms of raw willpower and determination. Barbara has always been a person of action. Having one of Gotham City’s most well-known police commissioners as a father had a massive impact on her.

Jim Gordon gave his life for Gotham, and now she wants to make sure it wasn’t in vain. After a face-off that put Barbara in a wheelchair, she became Oracle, a powerful information and communications expert. With extensive training and rehabilitation, she recovered from her wounds, and returned to active duty as Batgirl.

Red Hood

Next up is Red Hood, who many will recognise as Jason Todd, formerly Robin. Jason Todd is an intense and volatile anti-hero. It all stems from dying a violent death and then being forcibly resurrected by one of Batman’s most dangerous foes. He has trouble keeping his temper in check, but he will not hesitate to step into the line of fire when a friend is threatened. Red Hood wants crime to pay because Gotham City is built on a foundation of corruption, and he’s been on the receiving end of it far too often.

Robin (Tim Drake)

Tim Drake is the youngest of the Batman Family but he’s also the smartest and a master of deductive reasoning. Tim is a true believer in Batman’s mission and is motivated by the conviction that Gotham City needs a hero rather than by personal loss. Batman was a mentor of the highest caliber who personified the type of man Tim hopes to be someday.

Nightwing

Dick Grayson is the most charismatic of the Batman Family. He grew up in a circus family, so he values close personal bonds. Dick believes that, for the fight to be worth it, there must be something real to fight for; and that something has always been other people. He was Batman’s first protégé before becoming a hero in his own right.

Platforms

Gotham Knights is available on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. You’ll also be able to play it on PS4 and Xbox One as well.

Is Gotham Knights a sequel to Batman: Arkham Knight?

No, Gotham Knights isn’t a sequel at all. It’s a new continuity for Batman games, loosely based on the Arkham series. For one, Red Hood is a completely different character here, with magical abilities having been killed and resurrected. Expect a new story line, and new takes on familiar characters.

That’s all you need to know about Gotham Knights. For more on the game, be sure to stay tuned as we get closer to launch.

