‘Grand Theft Auto 6’ map: what do we know?

Rockstar Games started December by releasing the first trailer for the highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto 6. Here’s everything we know about the Vice City-inspired new map.

Set for release at some point in 2025, the first trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6 quickly broke records as it racked up over 150million views in a matter of days. Following its release, Tom Petty’s ‘Love Is A Long Road’ saw a massive increase in listeners across Spotify.

Rockstar has confirmed that Grand Theft Auto 6 will be coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S at launch but the studio has yet to confirm a release for PC. Both Grand Theft Auto 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2 were released on console first before eventually making their way to PC.

The trailer introduced players to Lucia, GTA’s first female protagonist. She starts the trailer in a prison jumpsuit but by the end, she’s seen robbing a shop alongside her boyfriend with many fans speculating the story of Grand Theft Auto 6 is based on infamous criminal double-act Bonnie & Clyde.

Here’s what we know about Grand Theft Auto 6’s map

After heavy speculation, the trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6 confirmed players would be returning to Vice City, which is GTA’s version of Miami. The original Grand Theft Auto: Vice City was released in 2002 while the map featured two main areas divided by a stretch of water and a number of smaller islands.

The map wasn’t the biggest in GTA history but it packed in beaches and busy, metropolitan areas. It also pulled heavy influence from Scarface and hit ‘80s TV show Miami Vice, so expect all those flavours to return in Grand Theft Auto 6.

However, it’s also expected that GTA6 will want to top the achievements of GTA5, which featured two different counties: Los Santos and Blaine. The ninety-second trailer has already referenced three very different counties including Vice Dale County, which adorns the Sheriff’s badge in the background of a news report.

There’s also Leonard County, which is visible on a police car and Kelly County which is listed on various road signs. The location of Miami gives developers license to include beaches, swamps, and a busy nightlife scene.

Some fans think the map for GTA6 has already been revealed anyway, hidden in the artwork. As reported by GamesRadar, a fan known as NikTek used zoom and colour correction to explore a poster seen in the artwork, but others aren’t so sure.