GTA 5 cheats, codes and phone numbers for PS5, PS4, Xbox and PC

GTA 5 is nothing short of a powerhouse. Even after almost 10 years since launch, it continues to top gaming charts and bring in millions of new players each year. And if you know Grand Theft Auto, you know that the best way to play its singleplayer campaign is with cheats enabled. It’s tradition, after all.
Knowing how to enter cheats is the first step, and then you’re free to browse the GTA 5 cheats below to your heart’s content. There’s the drunk cheat, vehicle cheats, and even ones that restock your health and ammo. All you need to do is input the correct combination of inputs to trigger them. Alternatively, you can also use the in-game phone to enter numeric codes, which will then save making it easy to apply them later.
Whether you’re playing the new versions of GTA 5 on PS5/Xbox Series X/PC, or if you’re still rocking your older copies, there are GTA cheats that you can use to mix things up. In this GTA 5 cheats guide we’ll provide a simple list of options regardless of what platform you are playing on.
How to enter cheats
There are a few different options when entering cheats. Which one you use depends on what platform you are playing on, and whether you want to use the in-game phone or not. The easiest way to enter cheats while playing on a controller is to simply input the codes while walking around the world. This will trigger the cheats automatically. Alternatively if you’re playing on mouse and keyboard you can hold ‘~’ or ‘¬’ and then enter the codes.
The second main option is to use the in-game phone. Simply bring up the phone using ‘up’ on the d-pad, and then enter one of the codes.
GTA 5 cheats for Xbox
These are the GTA 5 cheats for Xbox One, Xbox 360 and Xbox Series X/S. They cover invincibility, vehicle cheats, weapons cheats, and more.
- Change Weather: RT, A, LB, LB, LT, LT, LT, X
- Drunk Mode: Y, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, X, B, LEFT
- Explosive Ammo Rounds: RIGHT, X, A, LEFT, RB, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, LB, LB, LB
- Explosive Melee Attacks: RIGHT, LEFT, A, Y, RB, B, B, B, LT
- Fast Run: Y, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, LT, LB, X
- Fast Swim: LEFT, LEFT, LB, RIGHT, RIGHT, RT, LEFT, LT, RIGHT
- Flaming Bullets: LB, RB, X, RB, LEFT, RT, RB, LEFT, X, RIGHT, LB, LB
- Invincibility / God Mode: RIGHT, A, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, RB, RIGHT, LEFT, A, Y
- Lower Wanted Level: RB, RB, B, RT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT
- Max Health & Armor: B, LB, Y, RT, A, X, B, RIGHT, X, LB, LB, LB
- Moon Gravity: LEFT, LEFT, LB, RB, LB, RIGHT, LEFT, LB, LEFT
- Parachute: LEFT, RIGHT, LB, LT, RB, RT, RT, LEFT, LEFT, RIGHT, LB
- Raise Wanted Level: RB, RB, B, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT
- Recharge Ability: A, A, X, RB, LB, A, RIGHT, LEFT, A
- Skyfall: LB, LT, RB, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LB, LT, RB, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT
- Slippery Cars: Y, RB, RB, LEFT, RB, LB, RT, LB
- Slow Motion Aim: X, LT, RB, Y, LEFT, X, LT, RIGHT, A
- Slow Motion: Y, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, X, RT, RB
- Super Jump: LEFT, LEFT, Y, Y, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, X, RB, RT
- Weapons / Guns: Y, RT, LEFT, LB, A, RIGHT, Y, Down, X, LB, LB, LB
- Spawn BMX: LEFT, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, X, B, Y, RB, RT
- Spawn Buzzard Helicopter: B, B, LB, B, B, B, LB, LT, RB, Y, B, Y
- Spawn Caddy: B, LB, LEFT, RB, LT, A, RB, LB, B, A
- Spawn Comet: RB, B, RT, RIGHT, LB, LT, A, A, X, RB
- Spawn Duster: RIGHT, LEFT, RB, RB, RB, LEFT, Y, Y, A, B, LB, LB
- Spawn Limo: RT, RIGHT, LT, LEFT, LEFT, RB, LB, B, RIGHT
- Spawn PCJ-600: RB, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, X, RIGHT, LT, LB, LB
- Spawn Rapid GT: RT, LB, B, RIGHT, LB, RB, RIGHT, LEFT, B, RT
- Spawn Sanchez: B, A, LB, B, B, LB, B, RB, RT, LT, LB, LB
- Spawn Stunt Plane: B, RIGHT, LB, LT, LEFT, RB, LB, LB, LEFT, LEFT, A, Y
- Spawn Trashmaster: B, RB, B, RB, LEFT, LEFT, RB, LB, B, RIGHT
GTA 5 cheats for PlayStation
If you’re playing on PS5/PS4/PS3, you’ll want to use the codes listed below. The vehicle codes are all grouped together at the end of the list. Try out the Fast Run cheat to get around faster while on-foot.
- Change Weather: R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, Square
- Drunk Mode: Triangle, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, Square, Circle, LEFT
- Explosive ammo Rounds: RIGHT, Square, X, LEFT, R1, R2, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, L1, L1,
- L1
- Explosive Melee attacks: RIGHT, LEFT, X, Triangle, R1, Circle, Circle, Circle, L2
- Fast Run: Triangle, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, L2, L1, Square
- Fast Swim: LEFT, LEFT, L1, RIGHT, RIGHT, R2, LEFT, L2, RIGHT
- Flaming Bullets: L1, R1, Square, R1, LEFT, R2, R1, LEFT, Square, RIGHT, L1, L1
- Invincibility / God Mode: RIGHT, X, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, R1, RIGHT, LEFT, X, Triangle
- Lower Wanted Level: R1, R1, Circle, R2, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT
- Max Health & armor: Circle, L1, Triangle, R2, X, Square, Circle, RIGHT, Square, L1, L1, L1
- Moon Gravity: LEFT, LEFT, L1, R1, L1, RIGHT, LEFT, L1, LEFT
- Parachute: LEFT, RIGHT, L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, LEFT, LEFT, RIGHT, L1
- Raise Wanted Level: R1, R1, Circle, R2, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT
- Recharge Ability: X, X, Square, R1, L1, X, RIGHT, LEFT, X
- Skyfall: L1, L2, R1, R2, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, L1, L2, R1, R2, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT
- Slippery Cars: Triangle, R1, R1, LEFT, R1, L1, R2, L1
- Slow Motion Aim: Square, L2, R1, Triangle, LEFT, Square, L2, RIGHT, X
- Slow Motion: Triangle, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, Square, R2, R1
- Super Jump: LEFT, LEFT, Triangle, Triangle, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, Square, R1, R2
- Weapons / Guns: Triangle, R2, LEFT, L1, X, RIGHT, Triangle, Down, Square, L1, L1, L1
- Spawn BMX: LEFT, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, Square, Circle, Triangle, R1, R2
- Spawn Buzzard Helicopter: Circle, Circle, L1, Circle, Circle, Circle, L1, L2, R1, Triangle, Circle, Triangle
- Spawn Caddy: Circle, L1, LEFT, R1, L2, X, R1, L1, Circle, X
- Spawn Comet: R1, Circle, R2, RIGHT, L1, L2, X, X, Square, R1
- Spawn Duster: RIGHT, LEFT, R1, R1, R1, LEFT, Triangle, Triangle, X, Circle, L1, L1
- Spawn Limo: R2, RIGHT, L2, LEFT, LEFT, R1, L1, Circle, RIGHT
- Spawn PCJ-600: R1, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, R2, LEFT, RIGHT, Square, RIGHT, L2, L1, L1
- Spawn Rapid GT: R2, L1, Circle, RIGHT, L1, R1, RIGHT, LEFT, Circle, R2
- Spawn Sanchez: Circle, X, L1, Circle, Circle, L1, Circle, R1, R2, L2, L1, L1
- Spawn Stunt Plane: Circle, RIGHT, L1, L2, LEFT, R1, L1, L1, LEFT, LEFT, X, Triangle
- Spawn Trashmaster: Circle, R1, Circle, R1, LEFT, LEFT, R1, L1, Circle, RIGHT
GTA 5 Cheats for PC
PC players will need to bring up the cheat console using ‘~’ before entering the codes below. Try them out for yourself!
- Change Weather: MAKEITRAIN
- Director Mode: JRTALENT
- Drunk Mode: LIQUOR
- Explosive Ammo Rounds: HIGHEX
- Explosive Melee Attacks: HOTHANDS
- Fast Run: CATCHME
- Fast Swim: GOTGILLS
- Flaming Bullets: INCENDIARY
- Invincibility / God Mode: PAINKILLER
- Lower Wanted Level: LAWYERUP
- Max Health & Armor: TURTLE
- Moon Gravity: FLOATER
- Parachute: SKYDIVE
- Raise Wanted Level: FUGITIVE
- Recharge Ability: POWERUP
- Skyfall: SKYFALL
- Slippery Cars: SNOWDAY
- Slow Motion Aim: DEADEYE
- Slow Motion: SLOWMO
- Super Jump: HOPTOIT
- Weapons / Guns: TOOLUP
- Spawn BMX: BANDIT
- Spawn Buzzard: BUZZOFF
- Spawn Caddy: HOLEIN1
- Spawn Comet: COMET
- Spawn Duster: FLYSPRAY
- Spawn Limo: VINEWOOD
- Spawn PCJ-600: ROCKET
- Spawn Rapid GT: RAPIDGT
- Spawn Sanchez: OFFROAD
- Spawn Stunt Plane: BARNSTORM
- Spawn Trashmaster: TRASHED
Phone numbers list
Finally, we have the phone number cheats for GTA 5. To enter these, just bring up your phone by pressing up on the d-pad. Just spell out the words below using the number pad. You’ll need to type ‘1-999-’ before each one for the cheat to trigger. For example, 1-999-2276-78676 relates to BARNSTORM.
- Change Weather: MAKEITRAIN (6253-48-7246)
- Director Mode: JRTALENT (57-825368)
- Drunk Mode: LIQUOR (547867)
- Explosive Ammo Rounds: HIGHEX (444-439)
- Explosive Melee Attacks: HOTHANDS (4684-2637)
- Fast Run: CATCHME (228-2463)
- Fast Swim: GOTGILLS (468-44557)
- Flaming Bullets: INCENDIARY (462-363-4279)
- Invincibility / God Mode: PAINKILLER (724-654-5537)
- Lower Wanted Level: LAWYERUP (5299-3787)
- Max Health & Armor: TURTLE (887-853)
- Moon Gravity: FLOATER (356-2837)
- Parachute: SKYDIVE (759-3483)
- Raise Wanted Level: FUGITIVE (3844-8483)
- Recharge Ability: POWERUP (769-3787)
- Skyfall: SKYFALL (759-3255)
- Slippery Cars: SNOWDAY (766-9329)
- Slow Motion Aim: DEADEYE (332-3393)
- Slow Motion: SLOWMO (756-966)
- Super Jump: HOPTOIT (467-86-48)
- Weapons / Guns: TOOLUP (8665-87)
- Spawn BMX: BANDIT (226-348)
- Spawn Buzzard: BUZZOFF (289-9633)
- Spawn Caddy: HOLEIN1 (4653-46-1)
- Spawn Comet: COMET (266-38)
- Spawn Duster: FLYSPRAY (359-77729)
- Spawn Limo: VINEWOOD (846-39663)
- Spawn PCJ-600: ROCKET (762-538)
- Spawn Rapid GT: RAPIDGT (727-4348)
- Spawn Sanchez: OFFROAD (633-7623)
- Spawn Stunt Plane: BARNSTORM (2276-78676)
- Spawn Trashmaster: TRASHED (872-433)
That’s all of the GTA 5 cheats we have for you. If you’re still looking for more on Grand Theft Auto, be sure to visit our guide on everything we know about GTA 6.