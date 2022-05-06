GTA 5 cheats, codes and phone numbers for PS5, PS4, Xbox and PC

GTA 5 is nothing short of a powerhouse. Even after almost 10 years since launch, it continues to top gaming charts and bring in millions of new players each year. And if you know Grand Theft Auto, you know that the best way to play its singleplayer campaign is with cheats enabled. It’s tradition, after all.

Knowing how to enter cheats is the first step, and then you’re free to browse the GTA 5 cheats below to your heart’s content. There’s the drunk cheat, vehicle cheats, and even ones that restock your health and ammo. All you need to do is input the correct combination of inputs to trigger them. Alternatively, you can also use the in-game phone to enter numeric codes, which will then save making it easy to apply them later.

Whether you’re playing the new versions of GTA 5 on PS5/Xbox Series X/PC, or if you’re still rocking your older copies, there are GTA cheats that you can use to mix things up. In this GTA 5 cheats guide we’ll provide a simple list of options regardless of what platform you are playing on.

How to enter cheats

There are a few different options when entering cheats. Which one you use depends on what platform you are playing on, and whether you want to use the in-game phone or not. The easiest way to enter cheats while playing on a controller is to simply input the codes while walking around the world. This will trigger the cheats automatically. Alternatively if you’re playing on mouse and keyboard you can hold ‘~’ or ‘¬’ and then enter the codes.

The second main option is to use the in-game phone. Simply bring up the phone using ‘up’ on the d-pad, and then enter one of the codes.

GTA 5 cheats for Xbox

These are the GTA 5 cheats for Xbox One, Xbox 360 and Xbox Series X/S. They cover invincibility, vehicle cheats, weapons cheats, and more.

Change Weather: RT, A, LB, LB, LT, LT, LT, X

Drunk Mode: Y, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, X, B, LEFT

Explosive Ammo Rounds: RIGHT, X, A, LEFT, RB, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, LB, LB, LB

Explosive Melee Attacks: RIGHT, LEFT, A, Y, RB, B, B, B, LT

Fast Run: Y, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, LT, LB, X

Fast Swim: LEFT, LEFT, LB, RIGHT, RIGHT, RT, LEFT, LT, RIGHT

Flaming Bullets: LB, RB, X, RB, LEFT, RT, RB, LEFT, X, RIGHT, LB, LB

Invincibility / God Mode: RIGHT, A, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, RB, RIGHT, LEFT, A, Y

Lower Wanted Level: RB, RB, B, RT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT

Max Health & Armor: B, LB, Y, RT, A, X, B, RIGHT, X, LB, LB, LB

Moon Gravity: LEFT, LEFT, LB, RB, LB, RIGHT, LEFT, LB, LEFT

Parachute: LEFT, RIGHT, LB, LT, RB, RT, RT, LEFT, LEFT, RIGHT, LB

Raise Wanted Level: RB, RB, B, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT

Recharge Ability: A, A, X, RB, LB, A, RIGHT, LEFT, A

Skyfall: LB, LT, RB, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LB, LT, RB, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT

Slippery Cars: Y, RB, RB, LEFT, RB, LB, RT, LB

Slow Motion Aim: X, LT, RB, Y, LEFT, X, LT, RIGHT, A

Slow Motion: Y, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, X, RT, RB

Super Jump: LEFT, LEFT, Y, Y, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, X, RB, RT

Weapons / Guns: Y, RT, LEFT, LB, A, RIGHT, Y, Down, X, LB, LB, LB

Spawn BMX: LEFT, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, X, B, Y, RB, RT

Spawn Buzzard Helicopter: B, B, LB, B, B, B, LB, LT, RB, Y, B, Y

Spawn Caddy: B, LB, LEFT, RB, LT, A, RB, LB, B, A

Spawn Comet: RB, B, RT, RIGHT, LB, LT, A, A, X, RB

Spawn Duster: RIGHT, LEFT, RB, RB, RB, LEFT, Y, Y, A, B, LB, LB

Spawn Limo: RT, RIGHT, LT, LEFT, LEFT, RB, LB, B, RIGHT

Spawn PCJ-600: RB, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, X, RIGHT, LT, LB, LB

Spawn Rapid GT: RT, LB, B, RIGHT, LB, RB, RIGHT, LEFT, B, RT

Spawn Sanchez: B, A, LB, B, B, LB, B, RB, RT, LT, LB, LB

Spawn Stunt Plane: B, RIGHT, LB, LT, LEFT, RB, LB, LB, LEFT, LEFT, A, Y

Spawn Trashmaster: B, RB, B, RB, LEFT, LEFT, RB, LB, B, RIGHT

GTA 5 cheats for PlayStation

If you’re playing on PS5/PS4/PS3, you’ll want to use the codes listed below. The vehicle codes are all grouped together at the end of the list. Try out the Fast Run cheat to get around faster while on-foot.

Change Weather: R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, Square

Drunk Mode: Triangle, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, Square, Circle, LEFT

Explosive ammo Rounds: RIGHT, Square, X, LEFT, R1, R2, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, L1, L1,

Explosive Melee attacks: RIGHT, LEFT, X, Triangle, R1, Circle, Circle, Circle, L2

Fast Run: Triangle, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, L2, L1, Square

Fast Swim: LEFT, LEFT, L1, RIGHT, RIGHT, R2, LEFT, L2, RIGHT

Flaming Bullets: L1, R1, Square, R1, LEFT, R2, R1, LEFT, Square, RIGHT, L1, L1

Invincibility / God Mode: RIGHT, X, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, R1, RIGHT, LEFT, X, Triangle

Lower Wanted Level: R1, R1, Circle, R2, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT

Max Health & armor: Circle, L1, Triangle, R2, X, Square, Circle, RIGHT, Square, L1, L1, L1

Moon Gravity: LEFT, LEFT, L1, R1, L1, RIGHT, LEFT, L1, LEFT

Parachute: LEFT, RIGHT, L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, LEFT, LEFT, RIGHT, L1

Raise Wanted Level: R1, R1, Circle, R2, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT

Recharge Ability: X, X, Square, R1, L1, X, RIGHT, LEFT, X

Skyfall: L1, L2, R1, R2, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, L1, L2, R1, R2, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT

Slippery Cars: Triangle, R1, R1, LEFT, R1, L1, R2, L1

Slow Motion Aim: Square, L2, R1, Triangle, LEFT, Square, L2, RIGHT, X

Slow Motion: Triangle, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, Square, R2, R1

Super Jump: LEFT, LEFT, Triangle, Triangle, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, Square, R1, R2

Weapons / Guns: Triangle, R2, LEFT, L1, X, RIGHT, Triangle, Down, Square, L1, L1, L1

Spawn BMX: LEFT, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, Square, Circle, Triangle, R1, R2

Spawn Buzzard Helicopter: Circle, Circle, L1, Circle, Circle, Circle, L1, L2, R1, Triangle, Circle, Triangle

Spawn Caddy: Circle, L1, LEFT, R1, L2, X, R1, L1, Circle, X

Spawn Comet: R1, Circle, R2, RIGHT, L1, L2, X, X, Square, R1

Spawn Duster: RIGHT, LEFT, R1, R1, R1, LEFT, Triangle, Triangle, X, Circle, L1, L1

Spawn Limo: R2, RIGHT, L2, LEFT, LEFT, R1, L1, Circle, RIGHT

Spawn PCJ-600: R1, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, R2, LEFT, RIGHT, Square, RIGHT, L2, L1, L1

Spawn Rapid GT: R2, L1, Circle, RIGHT, L1, R1, RIGHT, LEFT, Circle, R2

Spawn Sanchez: Circle, X, L1, Circle, Circle, L1, Circle, R1, R2, L2, L1, L1

Spawn Stunt Plane: Circle, RIGHT, L1, L2, LEFT, R1, L1, L1, LEFT, LEFT, X, Triangle

Spawn Trashmaster: Circle, R1, Circle, R1, LEFT, LEFT, R1, L1, Circle, RIGHT

GTA 5 Cheats for PC

PC players will need to bring up the cheat console using ‘~’ before entering the codes below. Try them out for yourself!

Change Weather: MAKEITRAIN

Director Mode: JRTALENT

Drunk Mode: LIQUOR

Explosive Ammo Rounds: HIGHEX

Explosive Melee Attacks: HOTHANDS

Fast Run: CATCHME

Fast Swim: GOTGILLS

Flaming Bullets: INCENDIARY

Invincibility / God Mode: PAINKILLER

Lower Wanted Level: LAWYERUP

Max Health & Armor: TURTLE

Moon Gravity: FLOATER

Parachute: SKYDIVE

Raise Wanted Level: FUGITIVE

Recharge Ability: POWERUP

Skyfall: SKYFALL

Slippery Cars: SNOWDAY

Slow Motion Aim: DEADEYE

Slow Motion: SLOWMO

Super Jump: HOPTOIT

Weapons / Guns: TOOLUP

Spawn BMX: BANDIT

Spawn Buzzard: BUZZOFF

Spawn Caddy: HOLEIN1

Spawn Comet: COMET

Spawn Duster: FLYSPRAY

Spawn Limo: VINEWOOD

Spawn PCJ-600: ROCKET

Spawn Rapid GT: RAPIDGT

Spawn Sanchez: OFFROAD

Spawn Stunt Plane: BARNSTORM

Spawn Trashmaster: TRASHED

Phone numbers list

Finally, we have the phone number cheats for GTA 5. To enter these, just bring up your phone by pressing up on the d-pad. Just spell out the words below using the number pad. You’ll need to type ‘1-999-’ before each one for the cheat to trigger. For example, 1-999-2276-78676 relates to BARNSTORM.

Change Weather: MAKEITRAIN (6253-48-7246)

Director Mode: JRTALENT (57-825368)

Drunk Mode: LIQUOR (547867)

Explosive Ammo Rounds: HIGHEX (444-439)

Explosive Melee Attacks: HOTHANDS (4684-2637)

Fast Run: CATCHME (228-2463)

Fast Swim: GOTGILLS (468-44557)

Flaming Bullets: INCENDIARY (462-363-4279)

Invincibility / God Mode: PAINKILLER (724-654-5537)

Lower Wanted Level: LAWYERUP (5299-3787)

Max Health & Armor: TURTLE (887-853)

Moon Gravity: FLOATER (356-2837)

Parachute: SKYDIVE (759-3483)

Raise Wanted Level: FUGITIVE (3844-8483)

Recharge Ability: POWERUP (769-3787)

Skyfall: SKYFALL (759-3255)

Slippery Cars: SNOWDAY (766-9329)

Slow Motion Aim: DEADEYE (332-3393)

Slow Motion: SLOWMO (756-966)

Super Jump: HOPTOIT (467-86-48)

Weapons / Guns: TOOLUP (8665-87)

Spawn BMX: BANDIT (226-348)

Spawn Buzzard: BUZZOFF (289-9633)

Spawn Caddy: HOLEIN1 (4653-46-1)

Spawn Comet: COMET (266-38)

Spawn Duster: FLYSPRAY (359-77729)

Spawn Limo: VINEWOOD (846-39663)

Spawn PCJ-600: ROCKET (762-538)

Spawn Rapid GT: RAPIDGT (727-4348)

Spawn Sanchez: OFFROAD (633-7623)

Spawn Stunt Plane: BARNSTORM (2276-78676)

Spawn Trashmaster: TRASHED (872-433)

That’s all of the GTA 5 cheats we have for you. If you’re still looking for more on Grand Theft Auto, be sure to visit our guide on everything we know about GTA 6.