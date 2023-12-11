Is ‘Grand Theft Auto 6’ based on Bonnie and Clyde?

Following the reveal of Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6), fans have noticed some similarities between its main characters and real-life romantic robbers Bonnie and Clyde. But is there any truth to the comparison, or is it just a passing resemblance?

First, some context. Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow were criminals who committed a spree of robberies in the 1930s. The pair were romantically involved and spent two years leading the Barrow Gang in violent crimes across the United States. Between them, Bonnie and Clyde were estimated to have committed 13 murders, but were stopped in 1934 when they were ambushed and killed in Louisiana.

Since then, the pair’s lifestyle has been highly romanticised, and GTA 6 may be the latest to take inspiration from their story.

Are the progagonists of GTA 6 inspired by Bonnie and Clyde?

In a report from last year, Bloomberg‘s Jason Schreier claimed that developer Rockstar Games has taken inspiration from Bonnie and Clyde for GTA 6‘s leading characters, though the studio did not acknowledge Schreier’s claims.

However, the first GTA 6 trailer suggests that its main characters are indeed inspired by the duo. In the below video, protagonist Lucia and her partner can be seen committing several robberies at gunpoint, while another scene appears to show the pair escaping in a high-speed car chase.

As we only have one trailer from GTA 6, it remains to be seen how much the pair’s story will follow Bonnie and Clyde’s – but for now, it certainly seems inspired.

Besides igniting rumours on the game’s story, the trailer also revealed that we’ll have to wait until 2025 to play GTA 6. However, while PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of the game have been confirmed, there’s no news on when GTA 6 will come to PC.

Elsewhere, GTA 6‘s trailer has caused a massive 36,979 per cent increase in streams for Tom Petty’s ‘Love Is A Long Road’.