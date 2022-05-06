‘GTA 6’ release date, possible setting, latest news and everything we know

After many years of rampant speculation, and almost a decade since the last entry, Grand Theft Auto is set to have a new mainline game in the future. GTA 6 has been officially announced, but in true Rockstar fashion the finer details are being kept under wraps for now. Thanks to some recent rumours, we are starting to get a clearer picture as to what GTA 6 is going to look like, and now that GTA 5 has released on next-gen consoles, hopefully the new entry is Rockstar’s number one priority right now.

GTA 6 does not currently have a release date…or release window. There have been some leaks to suggest we may hear more soon however, with a gameplay trailer rumoured to be shown later this year. As upcoming games go, GTA 6 is particularly tricky to pin down. Rockstar is usually very vigilant for leaks, and so far there hasn’t been much that has slipped through the cracks.

Even so, we do have a few details to share on what GTA 6 could be, where it might be set, and when we may be able to actually play it. To keep you in the loop, we’ve collected all of the latest news, rumours and official details regarding GTA 6. We’ll be sure to keep this page updated as more is revealed, so check back in for the latest news.

Latest News

As more info is revealed on GTA 6 we’ll collect our coverage below:

GTA 6 release date

As we mentioned before, GTA 6 does not currently have a release date. Nor does it have a general release window. Earlier this year we reported on a story covering a predicted $9 billion in earnings for Take-Two in 2024. Analysts have predicted that such an increase could only be attributed to Grand Theft Auto 6, suggesting that 2024 may be the planned release window for the game.

Last we heard, Rockstar had revealed GTA 6, and that development was ‘well underway.’ This gives an indication that the game is indeed in active development, however until we see more we can’t say when it is likely to come out.

Possible setting

So far, there have been no official details released by Rockstar regarding GTA 6’s setting. So where could it be set? Well, there are a few candidates, which we’ll go over here. The first is that GTA 6 could be set in a sort of theme park version of GTA settings featured in the series thus far. This would mean that 80s Vice City could be a region, and San Andreas, but of course this is just speculation. A new setting is also possible. We’ve had GTA takes on cities like LA and New York, so why not other cities. London is a much-requested location from fans, but that might be tricky to implement when GTA Online is taken into consideration.

Industry leaker Tom Henderson released a video on this very subject back in 2021. In it, he covers all of the rumours that he has heard over the last couple of years. In this video, Henderson reveals that he has heard that GTA 6 will be a ‘modern title.’ This means a modern setting, ruling out 80s Vice City for now. The reasoning behind this is reportedly that a modern setting is easier to expand upon in the game’s online setting, as modern technology can be added in without feeling jarring. He also reveals that Vice City may be coming to the game in some capacity, albeit a modern version.

How will GTA 6 Online work?

Perhaps the biggest question on everyone’s lips is how GTA Online is going to work once GTA 6 is launched. GTA Online is far and away Rockstar’s most lucrative asset right now, and it’s likely that whatever GTA 6 is, it is going to heavily tie into an online equivalent. In the Tom Henderson video mentioned early, he brings up that the singleplayer map will be expanded upon with new map locations and DLC, which will be accessible via the online mode.This way, Rockstar will be able to start fairly small, and build up GTA 6 Online over time. Henderson compares this approach to a Fortnite model, with map changes tied to events.

When will we hear more?

As reported by Sportskeeda GTA leaker Tez2 seems to believe that we may be getting a GTA 6 gameplay trailer in 2022. You can view the Tweet below.

Insider Tez2 claims GTA 6's trailer is coming this year. #GTA6 pic.twitter.com/67beLjErCy — GTA 6 NEWS & LEAKS (@NEWSLEAKSGTAS) February 6, 2022

That’s all we know so far about GTA 6. Real, tangible details are pretty thin on the ground right now, but hopefully we will hear more this year. In the meantime, be sure to check out our article on 10 games to look forward to in 2022.