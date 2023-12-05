‘GTA 6’ release date: when does ‘Grand Theft Auto 6’ come out on Xbox and PS5?

Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) has finally been revealed, bringing fans their first look at life in Rockstar Games‘ fictional version of Florida. The trailer has already racked up millions of views, while a release date has confirmed roughly when we’ll be getting our hands on the upcoming crime sandbox game.

While the release window for GTA 6 has been confirmed, it may not have been what some of Rockstar’s more optimistic fans were hoping for – in short, we’ve got some waiting to do before returning to Vice City. Below, we’ve gathered up everything we know about GTA 6‘s release date and news on which consoles it will be coming to.

GTA 6 release date for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC

As part of the game’s first trailer, Rockstar Games has confirmed that GTA 6 will launch in 2025. While an exact release date is yet to be confirmed, fans may have to wait until next year – or even 2025 – for the studio to reveal an exact launch day.

As for which consoles GTA 6 will release on, Rockstar has announced that the next Grand Theft Auto game will be coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S at launch.

However, there has been no mention of a PC version of GTA 6. This suggests that, in line with Rockstar’s launches of Grand Theft Auto 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2, GTA 6 will likely be released on PC after it has already launched on consoles.

Based on these launches, it’s possible that it could take a year or more for GTA 6 to launch on PC. However, Rockstar has yet to confirm whether this will be the case.

While that’s everything we know about the GTA 6 release date, the game’s trailer has proved popular with Tom Petty fans thanks to its soundtrack.