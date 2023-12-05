What song plays in the ‘GTA 6’ trailer?

The first trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) has arrived, bringing us a first look at Rockstar Games’ return to Vice City. It’s already impressed fans for a variety of reasons – from GTA 6‘s almost photorealistic graphics and satirical depiction of Florida, to the well-picked Tom Petty song used in the trailer.

Besides being catchy, Rockstar’s choice of song seems to hint at what GTA 6 will be about. Whether you want to pore over its lyrics or just give the track another listen, we’ve got everything you need to know below.

‘GTA 6’ trailer song: ‘Love Is A Long Road’ by Tom Petty

The song playing through the first GTA 6 trailer is ‘Love Is A Long Road’, a 1989 track by the late Tom Petty.

The track comes from Petty’s album ‘Full Moon Fever’, and is a fitting choice for many reasons – including the fact that Petty was born in Florida, which has been reimagined in GTA 6 as the fictional state of Leonida.

However, the song’s lyrics also seem to line up with GTA 6‘s story. ‘Love Is A Long Road’ is about making a long and troubled relationship work, and the trailer suggests GTA 6 will follow a similar beat.

Protagonist Lucia appears to be in a relationship with the (currently unnamed) man she carries out robberies with, and states the only way they can get “through this” is if the pair stick together.

So far, it appears their relationship will play a key role in the game’s dynamic – something that was hinted at last year, when a report claimed the pair were inspired by real-life criminal couple Bonnie and Clyde.

The report also claimed that GTA 6‘s satire will avoid punching down on marginalised groups, but it remains to be seen how else the game will differ from past Grand Theft Auto games.

In other GTA 6 news, it doesn’t look like the game will be launching on PC.