‘Halo Infinite’ Forge release date and beta details

Halo Infinite has just received an updated roadmap, which gives players a look at what they can expect over the next eight months or so. New maps are on their way, as is online co-op, with 343 Industries planning plenty of new content updates. The headline update is surely the Forge mode beta, which will launch towards the end of this year.

Forge has been pretty much the top of every fan’s demands since Halo Infinite launched last year. It gives players a chance to design and build their own maps and game modes. This is where Halo really starts to thrive, as the community comes up with all manner of new content for players to try out. Unfortunately, Forge has been nowhere to be seen, until now that is.

Halo Infinite’s Forge mode is coming very soon indeed, releasing as a beta at first, before a full release. Read on for more info on what we know about Forge so far.

Halo Infinite Forge release date

Halo Infinite’s Forge mode will launch November 8, 2022. This will be in the form of a beta phase, which will allow players to try out the creation tools available. So far, we don’t know to much about the mode, but we won’t have to wait too long to learn more.

Here's a look at our updated roadmap for the upcoming Winter Update and Season 3: https://t.co/9UdmPicUl0 pic.twitter.com/V8X6i1DlmT — Halo (@Halo) September 1, 2022

Beta details

The Halo Infinite Forge beta will run starting November 8, and is being described as an open beta. This is slightly different to some of the test periods for features added to Halo Infinite in the past. You usually need to sign up to Halo Insider, and wait for an invite, but this is likely to be a little bit easier to aspect. Even so, it’s worth signing up for Halo Insider, as we don’t yet know how the open beta will be distributed.

What to expect from Halo Infinite’s Forge mode

343 Industries has been keeping its cards close to the chest regarding info on Forge mode. It’s expected that Halo Infinite will receive an expanded version of the Forge mode release for Halo 5: Guardians.

Generally, Forge modes allow players to create custom levels using thousands of assets and geometry options. Hopefully we will hear more in the lead up to the launch of the beta. In the meantime, if you’d like to see the potential of Forge mode, have a look at the zany levels created in Halo 5 using the same creation tools.

That’s all we know about Halo Infinite’s Forge mode so far. For more on the game, check out our 5/5 star review of Halo Infinite. We called it ‘the best AAA shooter of the year.’

