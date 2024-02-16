Where to find and kill Bile Spewers in ‘Helldivers 2’

Bile Spewers are one of the largest (and honestly, grossest) enemies you can find in Helldivers 2. Hulking bugs with a powerful ranged attack, they’re one of the first real challenges you encounter in the Galactic War. Whether you’re trying to hunt them down to complete daily orders, or you’ve picked a mission that involves killing them, our below guide explains how to find and kill Bile Spewers in Helldivers 2.

First of all, you can only find Bile Spewers on medium-difficulty missions and above. This means that you won’t be able to encounter any Bile Spewers until reaching medium difficulty – which unlocks automatically after a few missions. Past that point, though, there’s plenty of them – so happy hunting.

Bile Spewers location and how to kill them

After that, Bile Spewers can be found on Terminid-occupied planets. Right now, these include all planets in the eastern segments of the galaxy. Once deployed, you’ll be able to recognise them fairly easily – they’re large, acid-spewing bugs with bloated green back-halfs and a heavily-armored front. If you’re specifically hunting Bile Spewers as part of your mission, areas you’re likely to encounter them will be highlighted in orange on your map – though it may take some searching to find them, as these areas can sometimes be quite big.

When your mission doesn’t require Bile Spewer kills, we suggest continuing with your regular Terminid missions (IE capturing outposts and destroying nests) as you’ll likely see them while delivering Super Earth’s managed democracy.

As for actually killing Bile Spewers, the trick is to aim for their bright green sides. These areas are where they have the least armour, and until you unlock more armour-piercing weapons, it’s likely the only place you’ll be able to deal much damage. Grenades are also a good shout for taking them out, but Bile Spewers aren’t usually worth calling in orbital support for – despite their size, they move surprisingly quickly which makes hitting them with a timed airstrike difficult.

While this should explain everything you'll need to know for finding and killing Bile Spewers