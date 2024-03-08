If you’re looking to find a Bile Titan in Helldivers 2, you won’t have to look hard. These towering Terminids are huge, and stand tall over most other enemies you’ll encounter in the fight for Managed Democracy. Whether you need to kill them for daily orders or have to find them for a specific mission, here’s where to find and kill Bile Titans in Helldivers 2.

When you’re looking for Bile Titans, one thing worth keeping in mind is they only spawn if you’re playing on Challenging difficulty or above. At anything below Challenging, Bile Titans won’t appear at all –so make sure you’re on the right difficulty before starting your search.

‘Helldivers 2’ Bile Titans location and how to kill them

Now that you’re playing at Challenging difficulty, it’s time to begin your hunt. Bile Titans can be found on any Terminid-occupied planet, which (at time of writing) consists of most planets in the galaxy’s eastern sectors.

If you’re specifically looking for Bile Titans, we suggest picking an “eliminate Bile Titans” mission, as that guarantees you’ll find them. Otherwise, just continue playing your mission of choice as normal – you won’t have to wait long to find one of these monsters.

It can sometimes take some searching to find a Bile Titan once you’re deployed, but we recommend checking up the areas marked red on your map – these are areas with higher enemy densities, which means you’re more likely to find what you’re looking for.

Of course, actually managing to kill a Bile Titan is another matter entirely. Besides being huge and incredibly strong, Bile Titans (just like Bile Spewers) can kill you in seconds with their acidic bile projectiles. To kill them quickly, aim for the Bile Spewers’ green underbelly – this is where its carapace armour is weakest.

That being said, even developer Arrowhead Game Studios doesn’t fancy your chances of killing a Bile Titan without aerial support. “The largest known Terminid strain, a single Bile Titan can destroy an entire SEAF platoon on its own,” reads the Bile Titan’s description. “Engagement is not recommended without the support of heavy duty Orbital Stratagems or a high personnel replacement budget.”

Ultimately, you should use armour-piercing guns and the strongest bombardment Stratagems (along with your own two feet to avoid being squashed) to kill Bile Titans.

Looking ahead, we’ll soon have even more tools to Spread Democracy with – after weeks of waiting, mechs are finally on the way.