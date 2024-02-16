Does ‘Helldivers 2’ have a PS4 release date?

After a huge launch, Helldivers 2 has become the talk of the industry as an impressive co-op shooter, and an example of how you can do live service right without making players feel like they are being pickpocketed. But, if you are on PS4, you haven’t been able to play yet and you may be wondering if a Helldivers 2 PS4 release is planned.

Given the original Helldivers released on PS4, although that was nine years ago now, you may be hoping that the long-awaited sequel also drops onto the system.

Unfortunately, Helldivers 2 is not set to arrive on PS4. There is no planned release date for Sony’s last-generation system and Arrowhead Game Studios hasn’t given any suggestion that it is working on a last-gen port.

Advertisement

There are many possible reasons for this. Sony has largely stopped releasing its exclusive games on PS4, as people upgrade to the current generation of consoles. Additionally, the co-op shooter is pretty ambitious, with large maps that have a ton of explosions, enemies, and orbital strikes being called in at once which can put a lot of strain on an older system.

So, it is possible that the game wouldn’t even be able to run on a PS4 given how ambitious it is. Helldivers 2‘s PC specifications are also pretty demanding, according to the Steam page for the game, which could suggest it simply wouldn’t be able to run on PS4. We won’t know the exact reason, however, until Arrowhead comes out and says why there isn’t a PS4 port.

Either way, you can grab the game right now on PC if you aren’t looking to upgrade to a PS5. It has already become Sony’s biggest PC launch to date – almost tripling the playerbase the next highest game, God of War, received.