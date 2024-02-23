How to fix the ‘Helldivers 2’ ‘stuck at ship screen’ problem

Have you run into the Helldivers 2 ‘stuck at ship screen’ issue? Well, you aren’t the only one as in recent days it has become a pretty prevalent issue as Arrowhead Game Studios has released a number of patches and updates for the game.

While those have fixed several issues, this is one problem that seems to have crept up amongst those game updates. So, is there a way you can fix it?

Unfortunately, there isn’t any way to fix the Helldivers 2 ‘stuck at ship screen problem’ in the game. It is a fairly regular issue that has popped up for many players, including us in our time playing. The only option you have is to restart your game, as the screen persists with you unable to load into your ship or pull up the pause menu.

However, this is no longer as much of an issue as Arrowhead Game Studios has lifted the server cap to 700,000 players and seemingly solved a lot of the queueing issues that plagued the game in previous weeks. So, you should be able to just hop right in and play, even if you do have to restart your game.

Friends of @helldivers2, I have one final update for tonight. We have updated the max CCU cap to 700,000. Unfortunately, we expect the CCU to reach that level. We believe that the wait times will be much more bearable. Tomorrow we are doing some final improvements for the… — Pilestedt (@Pilestedt) February 23, 2024

This is one of many issues which has affected Helldivers 2 since its initial launch. The others include the Helldivers 2 failed to join game lobby issue and the Helldivers 2 different game version error. But, Arrowhead continues to work on the game and the stuck at ship screen issue isn’t likely to be the last problem as the studio deals with the overwhelming interest and excitement for the co-op shooter.

