‘Helldivers 2’ Warbonds explained

What are Helldivers 2 Warbonds? If you are beginning your career as a Helldiver, you may have found these in the game and scratched your head as to how they work.

They aren’t your usual kind of progression system that you would find in a shooter. But, below you can find an overview of the Helldivers 2 Warbonds, how they work, what to expect from them, and when new ones will be added.

Helldivers 2 Warbonds

Warbonds in Helldivers 2 are effectively battle passes. They contain a huge collection of cosmetics, armour, emotes, boosters, and even weapons that you can use in missions and operations to defend Super Earth.

The term battle pass may raise some red flags, however, the progression here in Helldivers 2 is actually pretty forgiving and you can buy Warbonds with Super Credits, which are found in games as well as available to buy with real money. On top of that, the Medals that you use to buy items in the Warbonds are only available in-game, so you never have to spend any money if you don’t want to.

The current Warbonds available in the game are:

Helldiverrs Mobilise! – Base launch Warbond

Steeled Veterans – Premium Warbond

Each page of the Warbond requires more Medals to be spent and the price to unlock each reward gets higher, eventually asking you to spend 100 or even 150 Medals on one reward. However, as you take on tougher difficulties like the Suicide Mission, Impossible, and Helldive difficulty modes you will earn more Medals for each mission completion.

It is definitely worth making a dent in each of these Warbonds as you can find some of the top weapons and armour in the game in them and it is the main form of progression in the shooter right now.

New Warbonds will be added periodically to the game by Arrowhead Game Studios, although we don’t have a cadence for this yet. We’d imagine it would be every few months, similar to other seasonal models in other games. Additionally, you won’t need to finish the Warbond quickly, as they don’t expire. So, you can return to the game in six months time and still unlock items for the initial two Warbonds that were available in the game.

Unlocking everything though, will require a good amount of grinding, so be sure to complete the Personal Orders like finding and killing Bile Spewers in Helldivers 2, and extracting from missions when they are set by Helldivers command.