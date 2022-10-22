Here’s the code for all three ‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’ safes

If you’re trying to get an edge in the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 campaign, or just trying to finish the Gentleman Thief achievement, you’re going to want the codes for the three safes located in the single player campaign.

Opening these safes often involves looking at the world around the safe, and the answer is never too far away. We’ve gone into the two levels containing safes: El Sin Nombre and Alone, to work out the safe codes so you don’t need to. The safe locations, codes and how we solved them is below:

El Sin Nombre: the El Sin Nombre safe is located in Diego’s room. You can find the code by looking at the portrait in the same room. The date is the code, 02-02-19.

Alone: There are two different safes in the mission Alone. Keep an eye out for the first just after you open the door that was being banged on by a dying man. Go past him and to the left and there's a door that you need to open with a pry blade. The safe is inside, and the code can be worked out by the "40 years" scribble on the calendar next to the door. The code is 10-10-80.

Alone's second safe is much later in the mission. You'll go into a garage later on, and can find the code in the mechanic shop by looking at the computer. That code is 37-60-80.

Every safe that you open has a powerful weapon and a few useful items that will help you out, if you’re struggling with the stealth antics of El Sin Nombre or Alone, these should give you the edge. Also, the first Alone safe contains a silenced desert eagle which is absolutely perfect for the firefight that follows it. It’s a real life-saver.