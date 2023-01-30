Hi-Fi Rush is the biggest surprise of 2023 so far, having been released alongside an Xbox event on January 25. The game hadn’t been announced at all before then, and was available to play the same day as its reveal. Hi-Fi Rush is a rhythm-action game that combines elements of platforming, combat, and beat-matching. It’s been a hit so far, receiving a positive reception from critics and players alike.

Music is woven into every facet of Hi-Fi Rush. Everything from enemies to environmental objects all move to the same beat, allowing you to predict platforming puzzles and enemy attacks. At its core, Hi-Fi Rush is a rhythm game, and has a suitably great soundtrack to back everything up. This soundtrack features a handful of licensed tracks, as well as some original music made by the devs.

Here’s the full Hi-Fi Rush soundtrack.

Hi-Fi Rush soundtrack and song list

Advertisement

There are eight licensed songs on the Hi-Fi Rush soundtrack. You can even listen to them as part of an official playlist on Spotify. Note that “Honestly” – Zwan is not included given that the song does not exist on the platform.

“1,000,000” – Nine Inch Nails

“The Perfect Drug” – Nine Inch Nails

“INAZAWA CHAINSAW” – Number Girl

“Lonely Boy” – The Black Keys

“Invaders Must Die” – The Prodigy

“Whirring” – The Joy Formidable

“Wolfgang’s 5th Symphony” – Wolfgang Gartner

“Honestly” – Zwan

Streamer Mode soundtrack

If you’re going to be streaming Hi-Fi Rush, it’s recommended that you turn on Streamer Mode, which replaces the licensed soundtrack with an original one. Here are the songs you’ll get instead:

“Too Big to Fail” – The Glass Pyramids (Hi-Fi Rush Original Bethesda Softworks)

“Captive Normals” – The Glass Pyramids (Hi-Fi Rush Original Bethesda Softworks)

“Negotiations” – Shuichi Koborifor (Hi-Fi Rush Original Bethesda Softworks)

“My Heart Feels No Pain” – The Glass Pyramids (Hi-Fi Rush Original Bethesda Softworks)

“The Fizzith” – The Glass Pyramids (Hi-Fi Rush Original Bethesda Softworks)

In addition to the tracks listed above, there’s more original music that features throughout Hi-Fi Rush. Generally these play out during the platforming/general areas of each level.

Elsewhere in gaming, according to reports, Ubisoft is currently developing both Far Cry 7 and a Far Cry multiplayer game.