Hi-Fi Rush is the first real surprise of 2023, and it’s been extremely successful so far. Critics have praised its rhythm-based combat, and its release on Xbox Game Pass appears to have been just the ticket to get players to give it a chance.

One of the game’s biggest draws is its cutscenes, which can feel like a high-budget cartoon at times. Pair this with excellent voice acting and you’ve got a real winner in terms of storytelling. While playing Hi-Fi Rush, you’ll likely recognise some of the voice talent behind each character.

Here’s the full voice actors list for Hi-Fi Rush, so that you can put some faces to the voices you’ll be hearing while clearing through levels.

Hi-Fi Rush voice actors list

Chai – Robbie Daymond

Robbie Daymond Peppermint – Erica Lindbeck

Erica Lindbeck Macaron – Gabe Kunda

Gabe Kunda Korsica – Sarah Elmaleh

Sarah Elmaleh CNMN – Sunil Malhotra

Sunil Malhotra Kale Vandelay – Roger Craig Smith

Roger Craig Smith Roxanne Vandelay – Rahnuma Panthaky

Rahnuma Panthaky Mimosa – Camilla Arfwedson

Camilla Arfwedson Rekka – Misty Lee

Misty Lee Zanzo – Todd Haberkorn

Todd Haberkorn Roquefort – David Fane

David Fane SBR 100 #1 – Dave B Mitchell

Dave B Mitchell SBR 100 #2 – Bumper Robinson

So there you have it, there’s the voice cast for Hi-Fi Rush. For more on the game, be sure to check out our 5-star review of Hi-Fi Rush. We called it a “creatively-uplifting adventure that feels like a seismic breath of fresh air amidst copious license bait, remakes and sequels.”

Elsewhere in gaming, Trevor Gureckis, the composer for EA Motive‘s recent Dead Space remake, has shared that it “would make a lot of sense” for the studio to develop Dead Space 4.