‘Hitman III’ PlayStation VR guide: everything you need to know

One of the most interesting features introduced in Hitman III is the ability to play the game in virtual reality. As promoted in the run-up to launch, players who pick up the game on PlayStation consoles will be able to use the PlayStation VR headset to step into the shoes of Agent 47 and go hands-on, taking out targets with their fists and fiber wire.

While code found in the PC version of the game suggests that there may be other versions of Hitman VR in the works, at the moment it is currently exclusive to the PlayStation 4 and 5. Many may be wondering how the game works in virtual reality, and how they can access it across all devices. Especially on PS 5, the process is a little confusing, which is why we’re going to run through the instructions for all platforms in this guide, and provide some pointers to help you succeed when you take on Hitman missions in virtual reality.

How do you play Hitman VR on PS4?

Playing Hitman VR on PS4 is very simple, as long as you’ve got all of the parts. All you need is a PS4, a DualShock 4 Controller and a PSVR headset, which is sold separately. Then you just need to purchase and download Hitman III, plug in all of the necessary cables, route the VR signal through the box provided and place the PS Camera on top of your TV, in range of the headset.

On the PS4 home screen, press the power button on your PSVR headset to turn it on, and then load up the game with the plastic cowl on. You’ll know you’ve done it correctly as you should get the circular loading screen within the headset when you boot the game up, and the main menu will look 3D. You’re set from that point, and you should get pulled into the tutorial quickly.

How do you play Hitman VR on PS5?

If you’re lucky enough to own a PS5, it’s a little less simple. First of all, you need a PlayStation VR headset with the PS Camera and a DualShock 4 Controller, as the PS5 DualSense will not work in Hitman VR. But before you can set everything up you need to order the PlayStation Camera adapter for PS5 from this handy website.

Once that arrives, you can set up the PSVR as normal, using the adaptor to connect the PS Camera to the PS 5. Purchase Hitman III, but when it offers you a choice in the PlayStation Store, make sure you download the PS4 version of the game. This is because the PS5 version of the game is not VR compatible. Once that’s done, you need to connect a DualShock 4 Controller to your PS5.

At this point you can finally switch on the PSVR headset and boot up the game. Provided you’re using a DualShock 4 Controller, it will work and you should be pulled into the tutorial promptly. At this point you can download the legacy missions if you own them and get to work. It’s a bit of a faff, but there you go!

How does Hitman VR work?

Once you’ve got everything working, you should be able to play Hitman VR without any trouble. Every mission in the entire ‘World Of Assassination’ trilogy is playable in VR, as long as you own the previous games. If you just own Hitman III, you’ll only be able to access the latest game’s campaign. But, if you head to the store page and purchase/download the access pass for Hitman and Hitman 2, the game will import these levels into Hitman III so they can be played in VR.

All of the targets, challenges and mission stories are present – it’s a lot like the ‘VR Port’ situation with Skyrim VR or Fallout 4 VR, if you’ve played those. Not much has changed beyond the control scheme, which demands the use of the DualShock 4. The PlayStation Move Controllers are not compatible with Hitman VR.

Tips for Hitman VR

Prime your weapons and understand your inventory

When you’re exploring in Hitman VR, make sure that you consider the “Prime Weapons” action. An easy mistake to make is to assume that just holding a weapon will allow you to clobber someone with it. You actually have to press R2 to “prime” the weapon so that it becomes actionable. Then, you should also consider the way the game’s inventory works in VR. You can pick items up with R1, but if you pick up another item, it will drop the item you’re holding. You need to place the item into the white bubble at 47’s waist to store it in your inventory, which you can then access with the left and right D-Pad. This is important because if you drop an “illegal” item on the floor, NPCs will instantly become suspicious of you.

Insight has no power here

Playing Hitman VR on higher difficulties is really tough given that you’re trapped within the virtual cowl viewpoint. Mostly, this is because the Insight mechanic present in the normal game doesn’t work as well in VR. In Hitman III, you can hold the R1 button to see through walls and get an outline of actionable items and suspicious NPCs. However, in Hitman VR, this function doesn’t really exist. When you press the Insight button, the game will just show you the targets you need to kill, which isn’t ideal. This means that finding new items is really a case of pure exploration. It makes the game harder than usual, so make sure you’ve got an adaptable game plan when you start a VR mission.

You can do it, put your back into it

One interesting part of the control scheme in Hitman VR is that it revolves around the DualShock 4, and this accounts for your hand movements too – even though you’re not holding wands in each palm. So when you’re attacking, you need to pull back the controller with both hands and lunge with it to kill or knock out the person in front of you. In my experience, the tracking is fairly weak, and if you don’t complete a full motion swing you might just tap or prod the NPC, and be caught out instantaneously.

You can fix this by just really putting your back into every movement. Throw your punches and swings to ensure that you don’t just caress your targets. The same goes for when you try to strangle or garrotte a target. The tracking is so bad here that you may as well just thwack them with a blunt object. Trying to carefully place the wire over their heads is agonising with the PSVR’s limited tracking systems, so I’d avoid it where possible.