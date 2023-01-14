‘Hollow Knight: Silksong’ release date, gameplay and latest news

Hollow Knight: Silksong has been a long time coming, having been initially planned as an expansion to the original game that launched in 2014. You’ll play as Hornet, who did appear in the original. After plans to include Hornet in Hollow Knight DLC grew, the team decided to give them their own game. Hollow Knight: Silksong was later revealed in 2019.

Silksong looks set to be a decidedly different game to its predecessor. Hornet is a much more agile protagonist than the Knight from Hollow Knight. They can use Silk to power abilities, and can even craft weapons and traps.

Here’s what we know about Hollow Knight: Silksong so far, including a release date prediction, a look at gameplay, and all of the latest news.

Hollow Knight: Silksong release date prediction

Hollow Knight: Silksong does not currently have a release date. The only info that we have to go off of is the fact that the game was included in the Xbox and Bethesda showcase in 2022. Xbox revealed that every game shown would release in the next 12 months. This would mean Silksong will release at some point before the end of June 2023.

Hollow Knight: Silksong Platforms

In terms of platforms, Hollow Knight: Silksong has now been confirmed for PS5 and PS4, in addition to the PC and Xbox platforms that we already knew about. Even better, Silksong will be available day one on Xbox Game Pass.

Trailers

So far, there have been two trailers released for Hollow Knight: Silksong. The first was a reveal trailer which debuted back in 2019. This 2 minutes of footage showed off new towns, friends and enemies. Check it out below:

A second trailer followed during the Xbox and Bethesda showcase that aired in 2022. This one gave a deeper look at combat, and showed off some new bosses.

Gameplay

Both trailers that have been revealed so far for Silksong have contained gameplay. The game actually looks very different to the first, with Hornet being a much faster character than the Knight. As a result, Silksong looks to be a much faster game, with a more diverse moveset as far as movement and traversal are concerned.

Boss fights look set to make a big return in Silksong, with the trailers showing off some new enemies and bosses that players will go up against. Gameplay looks similar for boss fights, except for the fact that Hornet has more freedom of movement in the arenas.

Latest News

As more info is revealed on Hollow Knight: Silksong, the list below will be updated. For now, here’s what we know about the game:

That’s all we know about Hollow Knight: Silksong so far. As we progress through the year, we’re likely to hear more about the game. Once we do, you’ll find this page updated with all of the latest news.

