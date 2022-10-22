How long Is Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s campaign?

If you’re pre-ordered Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, you can now hop in and play through the entire campaign. As you take Captain Price and his merry band of special operations friends around the globe to save the world (again), you might be wondering how long the campaign actually is, anyway.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has 17 different story missions in locations all around the world, including Chicago, Amsterdam and a whole lot of time spent in Mexico. Finishing the campaign on Regular took me around six hours, although there are several achievements I didn’t get and a few paths I didn’t manage to explore. With this in mind, I’d say the campaign will probably take somewhere between five to seven hours for most players on Regular, with a little more time if you’re hunting down some of the game’s achievements, safe codes or just going full masochist and trying to get through the game on Veteran or Realism mode.

Campaign DLC has been promised at some point, so this length should flex, but we’ll come back and update this when that releases at some point in 2023. If you’re keen for more story in the meantime, Infinity Ward has promised that some of the Spec Ops missions will further the story and flesh out the world a little.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will release on October 28. You can currently play the entire campaign if you have already pre-ordered it digitally, just head to whichever store you pre-ordered it on and it should be available to download. Warzone 2, the follow-up to the Call of Duty battle royale game, will launch on November 16.